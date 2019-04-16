Theatre Three Presents The 22nd Annual Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three presents The Twenty-Second Annual Festival of One-Act Plays, from April 13 through May 5, 2019, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 400 submissions world-wide, these six cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage.

The evening opens with a visit from a well-known celebrity which takes an unexpected turn in Playlist to Have a Crisis To. Libby Leonard's For a Moment in the Darkness, We Wait shows two lonely people finding common ground. J. Joseph Cox examines the changing workplace in the apocalyptic comedy Perfectly Normal. The first half closes with Arianna Rose's lyrical and heart-breaking Family by Numbers.

The second half opens with a look at a different kind of domestic crisis in the hilarious The Unforgivable Sin of Forgiveness, by Rich Orloff. The evening closes with Chas Belov's The Making of Medea's MEDEA. Kill your darlings? Maybe so in this darkly outrageous examination of life, art, and the media.

The company features veteran one-act performers Steve Ayle, Nicole Bianco, TracyLynn Conner, Antoine Jones, Linda May, Dylan Robert Poulos, Steven Uihlein, and Steve Wangner are joined by Festival newcomers Ginger Dalton, Suzie Dunn, and, in his Theatre Three debut, Ryan Schaefer. Marking his twenty-first Festival (and over one hundred plays), the evening is directed by Festival founder and Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel.

Please Note: Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised.

The 22nd Annual Festival of One-Act Plays is sponsored by Lippencott Financial Group.The 22nd Annual Festival of One-Act Plays. Theatre Three 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777. Box Office: (631) 928-9100. All tickets $20. Group Sales: (631) 928-1130. www.TheatreThree.com.