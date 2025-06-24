The Long Island Music And Entertainment Hall Of Fame Awards $10,000 In Scholarships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame recently awarded Ten $1,000 scholarships to ten graduating students from across Long Island planning to major in music, music education and the performing arts. Also, for the third year in a row a Pat DeRosa Memorial Scholarship was awarded in memory of LIMEHOF inductee Pat DeRosa.

"These students have not only shown talent and passion, but they've made the significant decision to continue their journey by majoring in music or theater in college," said Tom Needham, LIMEHOF Vice Chairman. "One of the things I like to tell the students is that many of the artists we've inducted started their musical careers when they were their age, and that's very true, so a lot of these kids we're giving scholarships to, could in fact one day become future hall of fame inductees themselves."

In addition to awarding the scholarships, three of the students performed on the LIMEHOF stage. William MacIntosh and DeAndre Simmons each performed on their violins and Alyssa Wong sang "Dying ain't so bad" from Bonnie and Clyde.

"It really impresses us to hear and learn about the commitment of these students here on Long Island," said Paul Graf, member of LIMEHOF Education Advisory Committee. "Thousands of students are graduating this month and here we found eleven that are above and beyond. It was exciting to meet them, talk with them and learn about their lives and their commitment to music and music education."

LIMEHOF has awarded tens of thousands of scholarships to Long Island high school students since its inception. The students submit applications that are judged by LIMHOF's education committee, chaired by board member Tom Needham. Students from schools in Queens and Brooklyn are eligible to apply in addition to those from Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

For more information about LIMEHOF's scholarships and educational programs visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/

2025 LIMEHOF Scholarship Winners

Eden Yiya Hu (Wading River, Shoreham Wading River High School, Violin)

Elliot Jaklitsch (Port Jefferson Station, Comsewogue High School, Cello/Horn)

Justin Lowenhar (Greenlawn, Harborfields High School, Musical Theater- Tenor)

William MacIntosh (Farmingville, St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School in West Islip, Violin)

Maya McCarthy (Rocky Point, Rocky Point High School, Mezzo Voice, Violin, Piano)

Romy Park (Plainview, Plainview-Old Bethpage High School, Viola)

Ashley Retzlaff (Freeport, Freeport High School, Mezzo Soprano, Musical Theater)

DeAndre Simmons (Huntington, Huntington High School, Violin)

Mackenzie Sweeney (Center Moriches, Center Moriches High School, French Horn)

Alyssa Wong (Great Neck, Great Neck South High School, Musical Theater)

2025 Pat DeRosa Scholarship Winner:

Athanasia Kacharaba (Bay Shore, Bay Shore High School, Saxophone/voice)

