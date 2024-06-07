The Gateway to Celebrate 75th Season With Special Event in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gateway will hold its 75th Season Celebration on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. under the tent at The Gateway, 215 Montauk Hwy in Bellport.

The Gateway celebrates an 75 seasons of Broadway-caliber musicals with an evening filled with cocktails, dinner, dancing, and auctions. The event will support the Theatre's new Capital Campaign Expansion Project, which will improve the lobby's façade and add an additional 3,000 square feet to the original building. This year's honoree is the CEO and Creative Director of Grucci Fireworks, Phil Grucci - a strong supporter of The Gateway and the Arts.

Attendees will be treated to special guest performances and an exclusive sneak preview of this summer's show, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, playing at The Gateway from August 9 - September 8, 2024. All are welcome!

Tickets are on sale now at https://thegateway.org/online/article/gala24 or by calling the Box Office at 631-286-1133.

