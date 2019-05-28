The Gateway Season Continues with the FALL DOWN FUNNY ROAST OF BROADWAY- FORBIDDEN BROADWAY
The Gateway season continues with the "Fall Down Funny Roast of Broadway" - Forbidden Broadway running from June 5 until June 22 at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport Village.
In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving, and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters. The hilarious sketch comedy show of Broadway that has picked up 9 Drama Desk Awards, a Special Tony®, an Obie, a Lucille Lortel and Drama League Award features outrageous costumes, hilarious rewrites of the songs you know, and dead-on impressions by a stellar cast! Whether you're a seasoned theatre-goer or new to Broadway, Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs.
The Gateway's Forbidden Broadway will be directed by original writer and creator Gerard Allesandrini. Mr. Alessandrini is the recipient of an Obie Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, two Lucille Lortel Awards, a Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, three Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Honor for Excellence in Theatre. In 1982, he created Forbidden Broadway, which has spawned 15 editions, 8 cast albums and a 27 year run in New York. Television credits include writing comedy specials for Bob Hope and Angela Lansbury on NBC, Carol Burnett on CBS and Masterpiece Tonight, a satirical revue saluting Masterpiece Theatre on PBS.
Alessandrini has rewritten the show more than a dozen times over the years to include parodies of newer shows and has created a brand new script for the Gateway stage parodying shows such as The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.
The show, in its various editions has been seen in more than 200 U.S. cities as well as playing in London, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.
Forbidden Broadway will have choreography by William Selby who, along with Alessandrini, was nominated for a 2009 Joseph Jefferson Award for Excellence in Chicago Theatre for their direction of Forbidden Broadway: Dances with the Stars.
Bill Coyne, Keri Safran, Chris Collins-Pisano and Mia Gentile will star in the show in all the various sketches.
Musical Direction will be by Robert Felstein. Mr. Felstein just finished a full decade-long run as music director of Off Broadway's The Fantasticks. He is on the faculty of the University of Hartford.
Ticket prices range from $49-$89 per show, Group Rates are available. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season, visit our website TheGateway.org, tickets on-line or through the box office at 631-286-1133. Student Rush Price $35 (1hr before show time with Student ID)