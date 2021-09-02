The Beatles' White Album Will Be Performed By The Moondogs at Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) announced its grand re-opening concert featuring The Moondogs performing The Beatles's White Album Live on Friday, September 24 at 8pm. Tickets are $25.00 - $45.00 plus fees and are available online at PatchogueTheatre.org. CLICK HERE to view Patchogue Theatre's COVID-19 Guidelines.

The Moondogs have been faithfully covering the music of the Beatles for decades. Their special limited-edition Beatles shows have become an annual Patchogue Theatre event. In 2017, they performed Sgt. Pepper LIVE with a full horn section and multimedia show. For 2018, they celebrated George Harrison's 75th Birthday. In 2019, the band presented both Let It Be and Abbey Road. And 2021 brings their recreation of the Beatles' wide-ranging masterpiece, The White Album.

The Moondogs are: Dave Giacone (percussion), Fred Gilde (keys/vocals), Mick Hargreaves (guitar/vocals), Dan Koontz (keys/vocals), Joe Lauro (bass/vocals), Jeff Levitt (guitar), Michael Schiano (guitar/vocals), Howard Silverman (drums/vocals).

The Theatre Box Office is currently open online only at PatchogueTheatre.org. For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.