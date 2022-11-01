The Argyle Theatre to Present BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in November

The Argyle Theatre will present Disney's Beauty and The Beast, directed by Evan Pappas, choreographed and co-directed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will perform from November 10, 2022, through January 1, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

"This is a year of celebration at the Argyle; we have chosen four amazing shows that our audiences will love. And what better way to kick off the new season with the magic of Disney's Beauty and The Beast."

Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast includes Hana Culbreath (Regional: Sweeney Todd) as Belle, Leland Burnett* (National Tour: Mamma Mia, Rock of Ages) as Beast, Elliott Litherland* (Regional: All Shook Up, Last Five Years) as Gaston, Keith Lee Grant* (Broadway: Marie Christine) as Maurice, Blair Alexis Brown* (Regional: ...Great Comet Of 1812) as Mrs. Potts, Conor Stepnowski (Argyle's Disney's The Little Mermaid) as Lumiere, Garrison Hunt (Argyle's Elf: The Musical, Regional: Guy and Dolls) as Cogsworth, Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Footloose!) as Lefou, Ari Glauser (Regional: CATS) as Babette, Katelyn Anne Lauria (Regional: Cinderella) as Madame de la Grande Bouche, Teddy Kai Schneider as Chip, Lily Kren (National Tour SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Esther Lee (Alvin Ailey), Kaitie Buckert (Argyle's Miracle on 34th Street), Julia Feeley (Regional: A Chorus Line), Timothy Matthew Flores (National Tour: The King and I), Sierra Wells (National Tour: A Christmas Story: The Musical), Mikey Marmann (Argyle's Footloose), J'Khalil (Regional: Kinky Boots), Tyler Beauregard* (Regional: West Side Story), Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi (Regional: The Cher Show) as Chip at certain performances, and Mat Webb (Regional: The Cher Show)

The creative team includes Set Design by Front Row Scenic, Lighting Design by David Shocket, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Prop Master Callie Hester. Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn* with Assistant Stage Manager Kellian Frank*, COVID Safety Manager is Perseis J Grant, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, Production Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Disney's Beauty and The Beast will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, with select Tuesday evenings and weekday matinees throughout December.

* Member Actors' Equity Association