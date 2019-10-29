The Argyle Announces Cast and Creative for MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the musical Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical with book, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson (The Music Man). Performances begin Thursday, November 14, 2019 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, November 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical is sponsored by P.C. Richard & Son and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed by Evan Pappas, choreography by Valerie Wright, with music direction by Jeff Cox and associate music directon Jeff Lodin, the principal cast will feature Tiffan Borelli as Doris Walker, Christopher Carl as R.H. Macy, J Ryan Carroll as Marvin Shellhammer, Ira Kramer as Fred Gailey, Tony Triano as Kris Kringle, with Cordelia Commando and Raquel Sciacca, alternating in the role of Susan Walker. They will be joined by Demi Ahlert, Zack Atkinson, Kaitie Buckert, Nancy Evans, James Forbes, Alexis Forlenza, Landon Forlenza, Christina Gobes, Kaisha S. Huguley, Jacob Karp, Kate Keating, Tyler Pisani, Matthew Rafanelli, Drew Tanabe, Gavin Weingarten, and Kyle Yampiro.

Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical, a holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, The Music Man!, based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson.

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn't want her six-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Hollyberries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "My State, My Kansas," this joyous, heartwarming musical is perfect for the family this holiday season!

"I love the movie Miracle on 34th Street with a young Natalie Wood and love it even more in a musical form for the stage with our wonderful cast," stated director Evan Pappas. "We are all having such a fantastic time with the holiday spirit this show brings and we're excited to bring this delightful show to The Argyle."

The creative team includes Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Costume Design by Matsy Stinson, Wig Design by Peter Fogel, Lighting Design by John Salutz, and Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Ingrid Pierson with Assistant Stage Manager Taylor Mankowski. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring to life the universally heartwarming story of Miracle on 34th Street. This timeless family oriented story for people of all ages taps into our better angels of hope, faith, love and the belief in the goodness of our fellow man," shared Managing Partners Mark and Dylan Perlman. "In the spirit of the holiday season, whether you have seen the movie and/or show many times before, or if it's your first time experiencing Miracle, we hope you come visit The Argyle Theatre for a truly feel good experience."

Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performances on Wednesday evenings, December 4, 11, and 18 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, or Tuesday performances and no performance on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





