'TIL KINGDOM COME Filmmakers Talk Trump, Netanyahu & Religion On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

'TIL KINGDOM COME director Maya Zinshtein and producer Abraham 'Abie' Troen are Tom Needham's special guests on the next SOUNDS OF FILM.

The film features the Binghams, a dynasty of Kentucky pastors, and their Evangelical congregants in an impoverished coal mining town. They donate sacrificially to Israel's foremost philanthropic organization, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, because they fervently believe the Jews are crucial to Jesus's return. This film traces this unusual relationship, from rural Kentucky to the halls of government in Washington, through the moving of the American Embassy in Jerusalem and to the annexation plan of the West-Bank.

With unparalleled access, the film exposes a stunning backstory of the Trump and Netanyahu administrations, where financial, political and messianic motivations intersect with the apocalyptic worldview that is insistently reshaping American foreign policy toward Israel and the Middle-East.

Maya Zinshtein is an Emmy award-winning Israeli documentary filmmaker and journalist. Her last documentary "Forever Pure" won an Emmy award for Outstanding Politics and Government documentary in 2018 (Independent Lens/PBS). An alumna of Sundance Institute, for the last ten years she has directed and produced documentaries broadcast on Israeli TV and abroad including by Netflix, BBC, ARTE/ZDF, and PBS, and screened at over 100 festivals around the world.

Abraham "Abie" Troen is an award-winning documentary filmmaker & D.O.P. He has led doc projects in Israel, Kenya, India, Mexico and the US, his work screened at TIFF, SXSW, Doc NYC, IDFA and

online for National Geographic, Vanity Fair, CNE and Out Magazine.

Tom Needham's THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film, music and ideas themed radio show.

