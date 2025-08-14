THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Youth Edition to be Presented at The Gateway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition, which took on Broadway and became a Tony Award-winning global sensation! On stage at The Gateway Playhouse as part of their popular Children’s Theatre Series in collaboration with our sister company, The Gateway School for the Performing Arts Conservatory Program, in Bellport, NY, from August 15 to August 30, 2025.

Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show! When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

An exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music, this deep-sea pearl of a show is set to make a splash with audiences young and old. The future is bright, the future is bold, the future is The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition.

The Gateway’s Creative Leads for The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition include director Amy Woschnik, who has been teaching and directing for The Gateway School for the Performing Arts for 11 years, including Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Amy Woschnik is also an alumnus of The Gateway School for the Performing Arts. Previous credits include Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr., Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr, Legally Blonde, 13! The Musical (The Gateway Playhouse), Election Day, North Carolina (James Lipton Theatre), What Happened Was (New York Theatre Festival), Almost Maine, Tape, The Lover, Glamping (ASDS).

Working alongside Amy Woschnik will be Choreographer Keira Ballan. Ballan was a student of The Gateway School for the Performing Arts from 2012 - 2023 and just graduated from the Institute for American Musical Theater (IAMT), where she studied acting. She has been a teacher’s assistant and choreographer for the acting school since 2018. She was last seen on The Gateway Stage earlier this year in The Addams Family.