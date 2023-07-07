THE FIXX Comes to Patchogue Theatre in November

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces alt-rock pioneers The FIXX with its Live In 2023 Tour on Tuesday, November 21 at 8PM. Tickets are $49 - $69 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2252069®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34780%2Fproduction%2F1169897%3FperformanceId%3D11321024?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The FIXX has been heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the “MTV” era. For four decades, the style and substance of the band has always created a special connection with its audience. The FIXX’s themes are often complex, introspective and thought-provoking, but not without widespread mass appeal. The band has garnered three #1 hits, five more in the Top 5 and a dozen which reached the Top 10. With millions of albums sold worldwide, songs such as “One Thing Leads To Another,” “Red Skies” and “Saved By Zero” remain everyday staples on the playlists of the Rock, AAA and Alternative radio stations that continue to break new acts inspired by the era that The FIXX helped to define. The FIXX’s classic lineup remains intact, Cy Curnin (vocals), Jamie West-Oram (guitar), Rupert Greenall (keyboards), Dan K. Brown (bass guitar) and Adam Woods (drums).