THE DORIS DEAR 2019 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL Celebrates its 4th year

Celebrating her fourth year of holiday magic, 2-time MAC Award winning drag artist Doris Dear, known as "America's Perfect Housewife", announces the all new "Doris Dear 2019 Christmas Special"! This year's show will once again be held December 19, 20 and 21st at 7pm off-Broadway at The Triad Theater on 72nd street in NYC! The Doris Dear Christmas Special has quickly become a holiday tradition in NYC.

Each year Doris Dear fills her "Rumpus Room" with friends and shares stories, traditions and songs of the season. From new takes on holiday classic songs to exciting original compositions, this show always brings smiles, laughter and cheers! Doris has invited back the award-winning girl group "Those Girls", director and award winning singer Lina Koutrakos, award winning recording artist and world renown guitarist Sean Harkness, along with new additions, musical director and songwriter Patrick DeGennaro, bass player Steve Count, and the bongo man himself Ari Axelrod! Doris Dear is known for her comedy and storytelling along with her amazing vocal stylings. The show is a holiday extravaganza, so grab a whiskey sour and pull up a seat for this yearly jolly celebration and we guarantee you will leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

Once again Doris Dear will be raising funds through "The Longest Day" initiative with The Alzheimer's Association.

The character of Doris Dear was created 4 years ago, inspired by her mother, Taffy, who passed away from Alzheimer's. Ray will be selling his newly designed enamel pins at the show ($10) with all proceeds going to The Alzheimer's Association.

The show is written and performed by 2-time MAC Award winner, Dramatist Guild member and SAG/AFTRA National LGBT Board Member Ray DeForest. The shows are inspired by the great musical TV specials that were the standard of TV watching in the 50's, 60's and 70's!

Ray DeForest in "The Doris Dear Christmas Special" plays The Triad Theater (158 west 72nd Street, NYC) December 19, 20 & 21 at 7pm. Ticket links and information are available at www.DorisDear.com/Shows - Reservations required.





