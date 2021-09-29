Suffolk Theater Requests Town Board to Move Forward With Expansion Plans

The Suffolk Theater is asking the town board to move forward with review its expansion plan, Riverhead Local reports.

The venue's co-owner, Bob Castaldi, presented an updated site plan to the town board last week, and is requesting they initiate a review of the project at their next meeting.

The five-story expansion would add 20 feet of depth to the stage, as well as the addition of a green room, dressing rooms, and backstage spaces. There will also be space for apartments and retail space. The venue hosts shows, including music and comedy acts, and also includes a bar and kitchen.

Long-term, the theater will operate as a nonprofit, and will also house theater productions and acting classes.

The mission at The Suffolk Theater has been to re-establish the cinema/playhouse tradition in downtown transforming this Art Deco cinema space into a full- service performing arts center.

The theater provides diverse programming for all ages, from live entertainment, music and plays to movies and catered affairs.

Programming onstage at the Suffolk Theater ranges from Country to Comedy - from Classical to Contemporary; the very best touring artists available - our goal is to bring a broad range of performing artists to the Suffolk Theater stage that will appeal to every resident and visitor to the east end of Long Island.

The Suffolk Theater's state of the art marquee, seen by over 15,000 people daily has become an information center and part of the identity of Main Street, The theater itself is projected to bring more than 4,000 visitors to downtown Riverhead weekly.

Learn more at https://www.suffolktheater.com/venue.