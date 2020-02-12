Stephanie Blythe Hosts Berkshire Opera Festival's 5th Anniversary Gala Concert

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) celebrates its fifth anniversary with a special one-night-only Gala Concert and Celebration on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 7:30 PM at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA.

The Gala Concert serves as the official kick-off to BOF's 2020 season and will showcase music from beloved operas such as The Marriage of Figaro, Die Fledermaus, and La Bohème, as well as other selections that are sure to become new favorites. Concert audiences will be treated to a sneak preview of the internationally renowned cast of BOF's upcoming production of Mozart's Don Giovanni (playing at Pittsfield's Colonial Theatre, August 22 - 28, 2020). BOF is also thrilled to welcome back to the stage esteemed vocalists from previous seasons, including Matthew Grills - "Ernesto" in last summer's award-winning production of Don Pasquale - as well as Marcy Stonikas ("Ariadne") and Adriana Zabala ("Composer") from BOF's acclaimed 2017 production of Ariadne auf Naxos. Under the musical direction of Artistic Director and Co-Founder Brian Garman and Chorus Master Geoffrey Larson, these artists - joined by the Berkshire Opera Festival Chorus and Orchestra - will thrill audiences with their voices and their passion! Serving as Master of Ceremonies for this evening of operatic revelry will be the legendary and incomparable mezzo-soprano, Stephanie Blythe.

Tickets for this one-night-only Gala Concert are available from $50 - $250. Additional information and links to purchase tickets may be found on the BOF website, or by calling the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's box office at 413-528-0100.

Gala Concert attendees are also encouraged to keep the festivities going and support BOF by purchasing tickets to the Gala Post-Show Celebration & Fundraiser. This event will take place at St. James Place (a brief walk from the Mahaiwe) immediately following the Gala Concert. Guests will enjoy an intimate evening celebrating BOF's Fifth Anniversary and growing success with members of the BOF company, the star-studded cast of Gala performers, as well as fellow opera-lovers and BOF supporters.

Tickets for the Gala Post-Show Celebration (reception) are available for $250 (regular reception ticket) or $750 (premium reception ticket) and can be purchased as an add-on when purchasing Gala Concert tickets through the Mahaiwe box office. Information on the Post-Show Celebration, reception ticket types, as well as various opportunities to support the event through Stewardship and Corporate Sponsorship, can be found on the BOF website or by calling the Berkshire Opera Festival's offices at 413-213-6622.





