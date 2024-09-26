Spotlight: ARI SHAPIRO at Landmark on Main Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join us at our Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington for the Long Island Premiere of Ari Shapiro's new show! Sunday, September 29 at 7pm Ari Shapiro has been named Journalist of the Year and sung at the Hollywood Bowl, and now one of America’s most recognized and beloved storytellers debuts his new cabaret solo show.

Hilarious and moving, Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening adapts tales from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, into an evening of stories and songs about the power of listening to forge connections. Audiences will leave feeling more hopeful about the world around them… and may never listen to All Things Considered quite the same way again.

“Ari’s got this gorgeous singing voice.” – BroadwayWorld

“If he does want to quit that day job, he’ll do just fine.” – The Oregonian

“He defies all we hear about the ugliness of radio people.” – GQ

