Secret Theatre Announces 2022 Summer Camps

The Secret Theatre's wildly popular Summer Camps are back and they are expanding to three locations!

Each week campers learn a new show and perform for their parents on Friday afternoons. A new show every week so campers can attend 1 or all 8 camps since it is a different camp each week with a different show.

The plays are all uniquely designed to work as ensemble pieces meaning that all the campers get lines, and they all work together to create an ensemble. Our teachers are all theatre professionals with wide experience of teaching young actors. The day starts at 10 am and finishes at 5.00 with two snack breaks and a lunch break. Early drop off at 9am is also possible]. Campers bring their own packed lunch, we provide fruit, chips, and water for snacks.

The price per week for the camps is a bargain $425 per week with discounts for multiple weeks.

Camps run for 8 weeks from July 11th to Sept 2nd.

Contact STA@secrettheatre.com for more information or call 718 433 9030. Register via our website www.secrettheatre.com