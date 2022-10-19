Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pianist Judy Carmichael to Return to Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts in December

Judy Carmichael and her trio will have audiences dancing in the aisles with high-energy interpretations of everyone's favorite music from the Great American Songbook.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist, Judy Carmichael, with her show Let's Swing! on Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m.

Judy Carmichael and her trio will have audiences dancing in the aisles with high-energy interpretations of everyone's favorite music from the Great American Songbook. Judy's own witty compositions-think Randy Newman meets Peggy Lee, paired with swinging romps on Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and other greats, to sultry takes on Gershwin and Ellington-promises the perfect warm and cheery Holiday celebration!

Grammy Award-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael is one of the world's leading stride piano and swing interpreters. NPR and podcast fans know her weekly program, Jazz Inspired, now in its 22nd year on-air, where she interviews celebrated musicians and other creative people.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $39.99 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.





