Photos: SOUTH PACIFIC Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, June 29, 2025.

By: May. 19, 2025
South Pacific has officially opened at the John W. Engeman Theater. Performances run through Sunday, June 29, 2025. Check out photos below!

This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin' Like A Dame,” SOUTH PACIFIC'S lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Directed by Hunter Foster (Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse (A Little Night Music starring Kathleen Turner, Little Shop of Horrors starring Latrice Royale); Bucks County Playhouse (Bridges of Madison County, The Rocky Horror Show, Grease, Noises Off, White Christmas, Clue, 42nd Street, Guys & Dolls, Company, Ain't Misbehavin', The Buddy Holly Story, National Pastime, Summer of '42, Million Dollar Quartet, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, It's a Wonderful Life); Goodspeed Opera House (The Drowsy Chaperone, A Christmas Story, A Connecticut Christmas Carol); Cape Playhouse (Once, Cabaret, My Fair Lady, The Foreigner, Clue, Million Dollar Quartet); Theatre Aspen (Jersey Boys, Rock of Ages, The Crossword Play, Our Town, Guys & Dolls, Give 'Em Hell Harry); Utah Shakespeare Theatre (Clue); Redhouse (Rent, God of Carnage); North Carolina Theatre (Grease); Casa Mañana (Spamalot); Geva Theatre (The Other Josh Cohen); ATG (A Little Night Music, Parade); Western Carolina University (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast); Northern Michigan University (Elf); Nazareth College (Into the Woods); and over 25 productions of Million Dollar Quartet across the country including Paper Mill Playhouse, Center Rep (Theatre Bay Award, Best Director), Cincinnati Playhouse, Geva Theatre, and St. Louis Rep. Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen (West Side Theatre). As an actor, Hunter Foster is a Tony-nominated Broadway performer (Little Shop of Horrors), with additional credits including Urinetown, The Producers, Footloose, Les Misérables, and Grease) and choreographed by KRYSTYNA RESAVY (Broadway: The Cher Show; Regional: Sharon Playhouse, New London barn Playhouse, Oriental Theater).

The Creative Team includes Alec Bart (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), BECKY ABRAMOWITZ (Calling Stage Manager), STEPHANIE RHODES (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of SOUTH PACIFIC features TAYLOR ARONSON as NELLIE FORBUSH (Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn, Capital Repertory, A.D. Players; TV/Film: “Law & Order,” “Solus,” “Canvas: A Hand Drawn Community”), Mike McGowan as EMILE DE BECQUE (The Engeman: It's a Wonderful Life; Broadway: The Book of Morman, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Skittles, Ragtime, Grease, The Apple Tree, The Producers; National Tours: The Book of Morman; Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, Macbeth; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, Paper Mill Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Old Globe), Carol Angeli as BLOODY MARY (Broadway: Here Lies Love, Miss Saigon; Off-Broadway: Here Lies Love; National Tours: Mary Poppins, The Hippest Trip- The Soul Train Musical, The Pursuit of Happyness, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella; Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, NJPAC, 5th Avenue Theatre), Philip Bryan as LUTHER BILLIS (National Tours: How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Spamalot, Camelot; Regional: Timber Lake Playhouse, Slow Burn Theatre, Fulton Theatre, Theatre by the Sea, Celebrity Cruises), MALIA MUNLEY as LIAT (Regional: Yale University, Columbia University; TV/Film: “In Five Minutes,” “Wade”), ALEC NEVIN as LIEUTENANT JOSEPH CABLE (National Tours: A Bronx Tale; Regional: Riverside Theatre, Wolfbane Productions, TV/Film: “Elsbeth,” “Everything in Blue”).

The cast also includes Ellie Baker, Madeline Benoit, Michael Bingham, JR Bruno, Peyton Cassity, Ylvie Cuison, Maxime Detoledo, Joah Ditto, Travis Flynt, Tyler Gallaher, Mike Keller, Landon Koh, Leo London, Danny Maguire, Carmella Manapat, Vivica Powell, Kristin Tagg, Matthew Wautier-rodriguez, and Elizabeth Zhang.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Taylor Aronson, Leo London and Elizabeth Zhang

Taylor Aronson

Mike McGowan

Mike McGowan, Leo London and Elizabeth Zhang

Leo London, Elizabeth Zhang and Joah Ditto

Philip Bryan

Malia Munley and Carol Angeli

Alec Nevin

Mike McGowan and Taylor Aronson

Mike McGowan

Taylor Aronson

Mike McGowan, Taylor Aronson, Alec Nevin, Philip Bryan and Joah Ditto

Mike McGowan, Taylor Aronson, Alec Nevin, Philip Bryan

Mike McGowan, Taylor Aronson, Alec Nevin, Philip Bryan and Joah Ditto

The Cast and Creative Team of South Pacific

Travis Flynt

Philip Bryan

Mike Keller

JR Bruno

Peyton Cassity

Maxime de Toledo

Alec Nevin

Mike McGowan

Joah Ditto

Matthew Wautier-Rodrigiez

Michael Bingham

Tyler Gallaher

Leo London and Carol Angeli

Carol Angeli

Leo London

Music Director Alec Bart with tonight's band that includes Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jon Dowd. Jim Waddell

Sound Designer Laura Shubert, Music Director Alec Bart with tonights band that includes Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jon Dowd. Jim Waddell

Taylor Aronson

Danny Maguire

Elizabeth Zhang

Malia Munley

Vivica Powell

Ellie Baker

Kristin Tagg

Carmella Manapat

Madeline Benoit

JR Bruno and Garret Shaw

Mike McGowan and Taylor Aronson

Mike McGowan and Taylor Aronson

Alec Nevin and Malia Munley

Alec Nevin and Malia Munley

Maxime de Toledo and Mike Keller

Malia Munley and Carol Angeli

Malia Munley and Carol Angeli

Mike McGowan, Malia Munley, Carol Angeli and Alec Nevin

Mike McGowan, Malia Munley, Carol Angeli, Alec Nevin and Philip Bryan

Carol Angeli and Mike McGowan

Richard Dolce, Jennifer Dolce, Jen Cody and Hunter Foster

Travis Flynt, Tyler Gallaher, JR Bruno, Payton Cassity, Michael Bingham, Carol Angeli, Danny McGuire, Philip Bryan, Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez and Joah Ditto

Tyler Gallaher and Peyton Cassity

Tyler Gallaher and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez

Taylor Aronson, Carmella Manapat, Madeline Benoit, Ellie Baker, Kristin Tagg, Carol Angeli, Malia Munley and Vivica Powell

Maxime de Toledo with Taylor Aronson, Carmella Manapat, Madeline Benoit, Ellie Baker, Kristin Tagg, Carol Angeli, Malia Munley and Vivica Powell

Ellie Baker and Maxime de Toledo

Jen Cody and Hunter Foster

Alec Nevin and Hunter Foster

Hunter Foster and Carol Angeli

Laura McGauley, Maddie Coffey, Chelsey Steinmetz, Aidan Gardner, Brian Kenny, Stephanie Rhodes, Lisa Naso, Barbara Conner, Gina Lardi and Megan Cohen

Travis Flynt and Kristin Tagg

Peyton Cassity and Alec Nevin

Maxime de Toledo and Alec Nevin



Videos