Photos: Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at CM Performing Arts

The CM Performing Arts Center has unveiled the first look at production photos from its lively and colorful staging of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. The tropical-themed musical, featuring beloved hits from the legendary Jimmy Buffett, is currently running at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre through April 12th.

Directed and choreographed by an all-star creative team, the production transports audiences to an island paradise where love, laughter, and Margaritas flow freely. The story follows Tully, a laid-back island singer, and a career-minded tourist, Rachel, as they navigate romance, adventure, and Buffett’s timeless melodies.

The newly released production photos capture the high-energy performances, stunning costumes, and dynamic set that bring the island vibes to life on stage.

Photo credits: Photosxbyem



Escape to Margaritaville cast

