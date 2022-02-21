Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is playing at Long Island's Theatre Three through March 26.

Feb. 21, 2022  

This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with over two dozen classic '50's and '60's hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," "Son of a Preacher Man," and many more. THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES will keep you smiling in this cotton-candy colored trip down memory lane!

Check out photos below!

For tickets visit: https://www.theatrethree.com/wonderettes.html

Photo credit: Brian Hoerger

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Ashley Brooke, Noelle McLeer, Kate Keating

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Noelle McLeer, Ashley Brooke, Kate Keating

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Ashley Brooke, Noelle McLeer, & Kate Keating

Ashley Brooke, Kate Keating, Cassidy Rose Orien, Noelle McLeer

Noelle McLeer, Kate Keating, Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Ashley Brooke

Kate Keating, Noelle McLeer, Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Ashley Brooke

Noelle McLeer, Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Ashley Brooke, Kate Keating

Kate Keating, Noelle McLeer, Cassidy Rose O'Brien and Ashley Brooke

Kate Keating, Ashley Brooke, Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Noelle McLeer

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Noelle McLeer, Kate Keating, Ashley Brooke

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Noelle McLeer, Ashley Brooke, Kate Keating

Cassidy Rose O'Brien, Noelle McLeer, Kate Keating, & Ashley Brooke


