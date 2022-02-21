Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with over two dozen classic '50's and '60's hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," "Son of a Preacher Man," and many more. THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES will keep you smiling in this cotton-candy colored trip down memory lane!

Check out photos below!

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES is playing at Long Island's Theatre Three through March 26.

For tickets visit: https://www.theatrethree.com/wonderettes.html