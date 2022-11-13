Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The production runs through December 30th.
Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY has released production photos for 'A Christmas Carol,' which runs through December 30th.
Check out the photos below!
"I will honor Christmas in my heart..." Celebrate the season with Long Island's own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas - past, present, and future.
Please note: No children under 5 are permitted.
For additional information, please visit www.theatrethree.com or Call the Box Office, 631-928-9100.
Photo Credit: Ana McCasland
Cast of A Christmas Carol
Steven Uihlein, Samantha Fierro, Jeffrey Sanzel, and Sean Amato
Linda May, Julie Friedman, Patrick Hutchinson, Alexa Eichinger, Dylan Rumble, Douglas J. Quattrock, and Scott Hofer
Sean Amato and Cast of A Christmas Carol
Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel
Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel
Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel
Cast of A Christmas Carol
Linda May, Griffin Fleming, Kathleen Hahn, Douglas J. Quattrock
Jeffrey Sanzel, Samantha Fierro, and Steven Uihlein
Jeffrey Sanzel, Samantha Fierro, Steven Uihlein, and Douglas J. Quattrock
Jeffrey Sanzel, Julie Friedman, Alexa Eichinger, Dylan Rumble, Patrick Hutchinson, Scott Hofer
Jeffrey Sanzel
Jeffrey Sanzel and the Cast of A Christmas Carol
Jeffrey Sanzel and the Cast of A Christmas Carol
Jeffrey Sanzel and Sean Amato
Jeffrey Sanzel and Samantha Fierro
Jeffrey Sanzel, Linda May, Michaela Reis, Hannah Waller, and Scott Hofer
Griffin Fleming, Douglas J. Quattrock, Hannah Waller, Linda May, Michaela Reis
Sean Amato, Jeffrey Sanzel, Cassidy Worrell, Douglas J. Quattrock, Steven Uihlein, and Samantha Fierro
Douglas J. Quattrock, Jeffrey Sanzel, Sean Amato, Cassidy Worrell
Douglas J. Quattrock and Jeffrey Sanzel
Danielle Pafundi, Jeffrey Sanzel
Danielle Pafundi and Jeffrey Sanzel
Danielle Pafundi, Steven Uihlein, Samantha Fierro, Jeffrey Sanzel, and Sean Amato