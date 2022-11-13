Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY has released production photos for 'A Christmas Carol,' which runs through December 30th.

Check out the photos below!

"I will honor Christmas in my heart..." Celebrate the season with Long Island's own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas - past, present, and future.

Please note: No children under 5 are permitted.

For additional information, please visit www.theatrethree.com or Call the Box Office, 631-928-9100.

Photo Credit: Ana McCasland