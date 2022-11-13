Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Theatre Three's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The production runs through December 30th.

Nov. 13, 2022  

Theatre Three located at 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY has released production photos for 'A Christmas Carol,' which runs through December 30th.

Check out the photos below!

"I will honor Christmas in my heart..." Celebrate the season with Long Island's own holiday tradition and broadwayworld.com winner for Best Play. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas - past, present, and future.

Please note: No children under 5 are permitted.

For additional information, please visit www.theatrethree.com or Call the Box Office, 631-928-9100.

Photo Credit: Ana McCasland

Cast of A Christmas Carol

Steven Uihlein, Samantha Fierro, Jeffrey Sanzel, and Sean Amato

Linda May, Julie Friedman, Patrick Hutchinson, Alexa Eichinger, Dylan Rumble, Douglas J. Quattrock, and Scott Hofer

Sean Amato and Cast of A Christmas Carol

Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel

Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel

Scott Hofer and Jeffrey Sanzel

Cast of A Christmas Carol

Linda May, Griffin Fleming, Kathleen Hahn, Douglas J. Quattrock

Jeffrey Sanzel, Samantha Fierro, and Steven Uihlein

Jeffrey Sanzel, Samantha Fierro, Steven Uihlein, and Douglas J. Quattrock

Jeffrey Sanzel, Julie Friedman, Alexa Eichinger, Dylan Rumble, Patrick Hutchinson, Scott Hofer

Jeffrey Sanzel

Jeffrey Sanzel and the Cast of A Christmas Carol

Jeffrey Sanzel and the Cast of A Christmas Carol

Jeffrey Sanzel and Sean Amato

Jeffrey Sanzel and Samantha Fierro

Jeffrey Sanzel, Linda May, Michaela Reis, Hannah Waller, and Scott Hofer

Griffin Fleming, Douglas J. Quattrock, Hannah Waller, Linda May, Michaela Reis

Sean Amato, Jeffrey Sanzel, Cassidy Worrell, Douglas J. Quattrock, Steven Uihlein, and Samantha Fierro

Douglas J. Quattrock, Jeffrey Sanzel, Sean Amato, Cassidy Worrell

Douglas J. Quattrock and Jeffrey Sanzel

Danielle Pafundi, Jeffrey Sanzel

Danielle Pafundi and Jeffrey Sanzel

Danielle Pafundi, Steven Uihlein, Samantha Fierro, Jeffrey Sanzel, and Sean Amato

