Patchogue Theatre To Present ONE VISION OF QUEEN Starring Marc Martel

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that One Vision of Queen Starring Marc Martel will take the stage on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 8 PM.

Before his viral fame for his uncanny vocal resemblance to Freddie Mercury, Martel spent 13 years recording and touring internationally with Canadian rock band Downhere, earning four Juno Awards and performing across North America, Europe, and Africa. His 2011 audition video of Queen’s “Somebody to Love”—which led to appearances on The Ellen Degeneres Show and American Idol alongside Queen’s surviving members—has amassed more than 30 million views.

Even Queen drummer Roger Taylor remarked on Martel’s astonishing vocal power, telling The Daily Record: “That voice. You listen, close your eyes and you think it’s Freddie. It’s really uncanny.”

One Vision of Queen delivers an electrifying, theatrical concert featuring many of the band’s greatest hits, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Somebody to Love,” and “Under Pressure.” Martel also adds imaginative twists—performing selections such as “Ave Maria” and “Nessun Dorma” in the style of Mercury—showcasing the operatic flair and emotional depth that defined Queen’s sound.

A longtime favorite among both diehard fans and new listeners, Martel has earned praise from Rolling Stone for his “striking” resemblance to Mercury and from Mashable’s Brian Koerber for being “a talented musician and performer, not a gimmick.”

One Vision of Queen Starring Marc Martel promises a powerhouse evening celebrating the enduring genius of Queen’s music—and the unmistakable voice that keeps it alive.

Tickets range from $56–$106 (including fees) and are available in person at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11722008. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 14, 2025, at 10 AM.