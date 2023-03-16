New Spring Workshop Comes to Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a new one-day audition workshop with esteemed casting director S.J. Allocco-St. Germain on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. S.J. Allocco-St. Germain, known for her work on Orange is the New Black, Girls, and other award-winning films and series, will lead participants ages 16 and up through the process of recording a self-tape, and auditioning via Zoom.



Registration is $99 and can be made through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



Self-tapes continue to be in demand in the audition process. This workshop will teach you how to make a self-tape that will stand out, and you can be proud of. Participants will learn what details go into making a self-tape, as well as critical tips and tricks that will guide them through the process of auditioning over Zoom.



SJ Allocco-St. Germain is a casting director who began her casting career 10 years ago, as a casting assistant with Jennifer Euston Casting, working on hit shows, including Orange is the New Black and Girls. She quickly worked her way up to associate casting director, where she played an active role in casting an impressive range of tv shows and films, including The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dickinson, Glow, and the Oscar-nominated film, Can you Ever Forgive Me? SJ's most recent title in the casting world is casting director. Some of her casting director projects include: Friends From College, SNAP, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and the Emmy-nominated Roku anthology series, Immoral Compass. Expanding upon her casting success, SJ is co-founder of a production company, Tiny Office Productions (TOPS). Their first feature, Love...Reconsidered, was recently sold and will premiere in late 2023.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.