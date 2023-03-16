Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Spring Workshop Comes to Bay Street Theater

The stars will lead participants ages 16 and up through the process of recording a self-tape, and auditioning via Zoom.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a new one-day audition workshop with esteemed casting director S.J. Allocco-St. Germain on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. S.J. Allocco-St. Germain, known for her work on Orange is the New Black, Girls, and other award-winning films and series, will lead participants ages 16 and up through the process of recording a self-tape, and auditioning via Zoom.

Registration is $99 and can be made through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Self-tapes continue to be in demand in the audition process. This workshop will teach you how to make a self-tape that will stand out, and you can be proud of. Participants will learn what details go into making a self-tape, as well as critical tips and tricks that will guide them through the process of auditioning over Zoom.

SJ Allocco-St. Germain is a casting director who began her casting career 10 years ago, as a casting assistant with Jennifer Euston Casting, working on hit shows, including Orange is the New Black and Girls. She quickly worked her way up to associate casting director, where she played an active role in casting an impressive range of tv shows and films, including The Sex Lives of College Girls, Dickinson, Glow, and the Oscar-nominated film, Can you Ever Forgive Me? SJ's most recent title in the casting world is casting director. Some of her casting director projects include: Friends From College, SNAP, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and the Emmy-nominated Roku anthology series, Immoral Compass. Expanding upon her casting success, SJ is co-founder of a production company, Tiny Office Productions (TOPS). Their first feature, Love...Reconsidered, was recently sold and will premiere in late 2023.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.New Spring Workshop Comes to Bay Street Theater




Browse Long Island Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Long Island Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Long Island!
New ACT OUT Summer Theatre Camp For Ages 7-12 Announced At Patchogue Theatre Photo
New ACT OUT Summer Theatre Camp For Ages 7-12 Announced At Patchogue Theatre
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts launched its new 'Act Out' Theatre Camp for children ages 7-12.
Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Companys THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Photo
Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
The Lifespan of a Fact continues the Hampton Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall. Check out all new photos from the production here!
Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition Photo
Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that submissions are now open for Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County, held as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


New ACT OUT Summer Theatre Camp For Ages 7-12 Announced At Patchogue TheatreNew ACT OUT Summer Theatre Camp For Ages 7-12 Announced At Patchogue Theatre
March 13, 2023

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts launched its new 'Act Out' Theatre Camp for children ages 7-12.
Photos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACTPhotos: First Look at Hampton Theatre Company's THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
March 13, 2023

The Lifespan of a Fact continues the Hampton Theatre Company’s 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall. Check out all new photos from the production here!
Pulitzer Prize Winner Robert Schenkkan Talks About His Writing Process at Bay Street Theater Next MonthPulitzer Prize Winner Robert Schenkkan Talks About His Writing Process at Bay Street Theater Next Month
March 10, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced Page to Stage: The Craft of Adaptation, a New Perspectives Series panel discussion with playwright and director Vincent Murphy and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan on Sunday, April 23, at 5 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 
Submissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing CompetitionSubmissions Open For Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition
March 10, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that submissions are now open for Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition, a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County, held as part of the ninth annual Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival.
JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th SeasonJERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 15th Season
March 9, 2023

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced their 15th Blockbuster Celebratory Season! See the full lineup of shows and learn how to purchase tickets.
share