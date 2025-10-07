Nassau BOCES Rosemary Kennedy School Students Earn Top Honors At The Long Island Fair

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Students from Nassau BOCES Rosemary Kennedy School (RKS) showcased their creativity and hard work at the annual Long Island Fair, held recently at Old Bethpage Village Restoration, earning an impressive twenty-eight awards across art and horticulture categories.

One of the region’s most historic community events, the Long Island Fair highlights artistic and agricultural talent from across the region, featuring competitions in visual art, crafts, horticulture, baking, and more.

“We have strong arts and horticulture programs at RKS. These awards are a testament to our students' incredible creativity, perseverance, and dedication,” said Principal Jolie Kowal. “We are so proud to see them share their talents with the larger Long Island community and to have their work recognized in such a meaningful way. I want to thank their teachers, Matthew McElwee, Lori Dieguez, and Christopher King, as well as our partners at Smile Farms, who have helped us develop the horticulture program to what it is today.”

The RKS arts and horticulture teams, guided by McElwee, Dieguez, and King, continue to cultivate an environment where students can learn through hands-on creativity—whether tending to gardens or developing visual works that express individuality and imagination.

Art Competition Highlights:

First Place – Yuki Hayashida (Port Washington UFSD), Melanie Sobrevilla (Sewanhaka CHSD), Mia Bello (Farmingdale UFSD), and Leandro Crichlow (Valley Stream CHSD).

Second Place – Leandro Crichlow (Valley Stream CHSD).

Third Place – Myles Lawrence (Westbury UFSD) and Megan Vassallo (Hicksville UFSD).

Honorable Mention – Myles Lawrence (Westbury UFSD) and Megan Vassallo (Hicksville UFSD).

Horticulture Competition Highlights:

First Place – Hanging Flower, Vegetable Display, and Herb Display (Rosemary and Thyme).

Second Place – Herb Display (Oregano), Pickled Hot Peppers, Sunflower, and Hanging Foliage.

Third Place – Cherry Yellow Tomatoes, Eggplant, Petite Arrangement, and Potatoes.

Honorable Mention – Brownies.

Located in Wantagh, the Nassau BOCES Rosemary Kennedy School serves students with special needs, offering individualized programs that emphasize academic, social, and vocational growth. Participation in regional events such as the Long Island Fair helps students gain confidence, develop valuable skills, and experience the joy of community recognition.