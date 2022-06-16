Multimedia Performance ExhibitÂ From Creator Meridith GrundeiÂ NOTHING FURTHERÂ  Announced At Culture Lab LIC

Multimedia performance exhibit Nothing Further from creator Meridith Grundei is playing Culture Lab LIC (5-25 46th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101) from June 30th - July 10th. Ticketed showings are at 6pm and 8pm Thursdays - Sundays, $20 tickets are available via bit.ly/nothingfurther. For more information, visit https://nothingfurther.org

Previously titled The Father Project, Nothing Further examines the relationship between a daughter and father, a Vietnam veteran who lived with PTSD, and how it affected their family, the community, and subsequent generations. Based on a true story, Grundei's one-woman multimedia performance explores secrets, family history, generational trauma, gender identity, and the need to keep up appearances.

"Nothing Further came from the police report that was filed after the investigation of my father's death had been completed," says Grundei. "The last two words on the report read, 'Nothing further.' As audiences will discover, however, there is much more to explore and investigate in this piece."

Creative team includes director/projection and media designer Brian Freeland, composer/sound designer Gary Grundei, choreographer Darius-Anthony Robinson, and docent Mackenzie Sherburne. Creator/performer Meridith Grundei also produces.

Purchase tickets to Nothing Further at bit.ly/nothingfurther. For more information, visit https://nothingfurther.org

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant program, a program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by Flushing Town Hall.