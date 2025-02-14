Long Island Theater Community Pays Tribute to Late Journalist Melissa Giordano

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back in 2011, Melissa began her journey with Broadwayworld.com as the lead critic for the Long Island region. Melissa lived and breathed theater. Adam Lambert came in close second. She always saw the light in every production she saw and critiqued; an absolute effervescent booster. The positivity that she conveyed in her words was just a small taste of the positivity she emitted naturally.

It’s very rare to meet and know someone who is truly genuine; she was one of those people. In 2016, I received the great pleasure of meeting Melissa when I applied to be a regional theater critic for BroadwayWorld. I sent her some samples of my reviews and we spoke for at least 2 hours about theater and our experiences. For 9 years, we continued to share those experiences together.

I was truly honored and blessed to have her as a colleague and friend. If it wasn’t for Melissa, I wouldn’t be the writer I am today. She gave me the boost and opportunity of a lifetime and I will be forever grateful. To paraphrase the Bard, "Good night, sweet Melissa. And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

The theater is very much a community; Melissa was definitely the mayor of the Long Island Theater community. Well, the community has spoken and some of the many lives she touched wanted to pay tribute to her:

Jeffrey Sanzel – Executive Artistic Director Theatre Three:

Courtesy of Theatre Three

John Passadino, Board President of the Hardscrabble Theater in Farmingdale:

John Passadino, Christopher Tully, Melissa Giordano

Photo Credit: Michael Pepe

I knew Melissa while working as a volunteer/actor/director at multiple LI theaters. Aside from theater, she shopped at the same stores as my wife and I, and her smiling face brightened our Saturday mornings without fail. We often exchanged theater news, discussed the weather, or chatted about the layout of the aisles. It didn’t matter what the topic was—Melissa's sweetness transcended all conversations.

The shock of her loss resonates deeply with my wife and me. Melissa's love for theater was boundless. Whenever she reviewed a show, she would enthusiastically recount the various versions she had seen, from Broadway productions to local community theater. Her passion and dedication will be sorely missed by all our theaters. Melissa's precious love and unwavering support of our community will never be forgotten.

John Passadino, Melissa Giordano, Lu-Ann Passadino

Photo Credit: John Passadino

Brendan Noble – Director of Marketing at CMPAC:

The Long Island theatre community has lost one of its biggest cheerleaders and most passionate supporters. Melissa Giordano was not only a gifted reviewer for BroadwayWorld, but also a genuinely kind and lovely person whose love for the arts was infectious. She brought warmth, excitement, and an unwavering enthusiasm to every show she attended, always eager to celebrate the magic of live theatre.

At CM Performing Arts Center, we were incredibly fortunate to have Melissa as part of our extended family. Her thoughtful reviews, kind words, and genuine appreciation for the work on our stage meant the world to us. More than that, we will miss seeing her smiling face in our audience and feeling the energy she brought into every performance space she entered.

To honor Melissa’s legacy and her love for the theatre, we will be dedicating a chair in our theatre in her memory. The commemorative plate will be unveiled on opening night of Escape to Margaritaville on March 29th, a fitting tribute to someone who found such joy in the arts.

Melissa’s impact on our community will never be forgotten, and we will forever cherish the encouragement, kindness, and passion she shared with us all.

Vanessa Kellogg – Assistant Director of Marketing and Programming at Tilles Center:

We hosted Melissa here at Tilles Center several times over the years to cover the shows she was so passionate about, and it was always an absolute pleasure working with her. She always had a big, radiant smile on her face, and always so gracious. I also loved following her theater adventures on social media! Her posts conveyed her love and devotion for the stage. We’re so sorry that this bright light is no longer with us.

Evan Pappas - Artistic Director of The Argyle Theatre:

The news of Melissa is so sad and devastating. Of my interactions with her it was so evident of how much she loved the theatre and her job of supporting Long Island theatre families. Her reviews were always a boost to not only the theatres, but also the casts and creative teams who worked so hard to bring the work to life. She understood that. When first meeting her at The Argyle, her smile, the gleam in her eyes, and that warm hug will always be cherished and remembered. She was just so lovely.

Terry Brennan - General Manager of Hampton Theatre Company:

I met Melissa when I was running Airport Playhouse in Bohemia. She was truly a delightful human being. I was a new theater owner and she was always so kind and complimentary of the work we were doing. Our relationship continued when I worked for CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale. It was always a pleasure to have her attend a show there. When I next transitioned to my new and current home, the Hampton Theatre Company, in Quogue, I was again thrilled and honored to have her frequent our shows. She came in like a ray of sunshine, always upbeat and smiling. She will truly be missed.

Comments