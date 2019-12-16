Just Two Weeks Left To Vote for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Long Island:
Best Actor in a Musical
Best Actor in a Play
Best Actress in a Musical
Best Actress in a Play
Best Choreographer
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Best Costume Design in a Play
Best Director of a Musical
Best Director of a Play
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Play
Best Set Design in a Musical
Best Set Design in a Play
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Best Sound Design in a Play
Alan Stentiford - JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 12%
Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 11%
Rick Henrickson - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 6%
JUSTINN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE 10%
Steven D. Clark - THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%
Brendan Noble - THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES - Hardscrabble Theatre 8%
Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 13%
Ashley Ferraro - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three 10%
Jenny Hill - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 8%
Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 17%
Laurie Slattery - RABBIT HOLE - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 8%
Bethany Dellapolla - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - Southampton Cultural Center 7%
Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre 13%
Matt Quinn - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%
Tommie Gibbons - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 8%
Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three 25%
Kurt Alger - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 13%
Joe Kassner - BRIGADOON - BroadHollow Theatre 10%
Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre 72%
Tracy Christensen - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 15%
Jane Greenwood - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 14%
Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 16%
Mitzi Hamilton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 11%
Matthew Quinn - MAMA MIA! - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 11%
Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 14%
Jeffrey Sanzel - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 13%
Tarmo Kirsimäe - RABBIT HOLE - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 10%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 16%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 15%
MAMMA MIA - Southampton Cultural Center 10%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre three 22%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 15%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - South Shore Theatre Experience 9%
Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three 30%
John Burkland - AIDA - The John W. Engeman Theater 13%
Allison Weinberger - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 11%
Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 42%
Evan Donnellan - DOUBT - The carriage house players 13%
Chris Damp - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre 12%
MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 13%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 11%
JEKYLL & HYDE - Theatre Three 10%
Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 16%
Jeffrey Hoffman - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 14%
Hosun Moon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse 14%
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 20%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 14%
THE BOYS NEXT DOOR - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 7%
Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts 19%
Patrick Grossman - NEWSIES - CM Performing Arts Center 18%
Paige Hathaway - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 14%
Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three 64%
Joe Rubino - SUBURBIA - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 21%
David Rockwell - SAFE SPACE - Bay Street Theater 8%
Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three 40%
Laura Shubert - 'SUNSET BOULEVARD' - The John W. Engeman Theater 17%
Ethan Carleton - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - The John W. Engeman Theater 14%
Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre 47%
Andrew J. Beck - ACME: A COMPANY THAT MAKES EVERTHING - Theatre Out of Bounds/ Studio Theatre 25%
Jon Weston - THE PROMPTER - Bay Street Theater 16%
