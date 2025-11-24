Joffrey Ballet School To Present THE NUTCRACKER And SANTA’S TOYLAND At LPAC

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC) at LaGuardia Community College/CUNY will present a holiday double feature on Sunday, December 14 at 4 p.m., offering a one-hour adaptation of The Nutcracker followed by a visit to Santa’s Toyland.

The performance will be presented in partnership with the Joffrey Ballet School’s Children’s and Youth Ballet and the Ballet Trainee Program on LPAC’s Mainstage. General admission is $30, with $15 student tickets available using the code “STUDENT.”

Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, the production will follow Clara’s journey to break the spell on the Nutcracker Prince. Following the performance, audiences will move to the Little Theater, which will be transformed into Santa’s Toyland—an LPAC tradition of more than 20 years designed by technical director Carmen Griffin and the LPAC team. Children will be able to meet Santa, take photos, and receive a small holiday gift, with opportunities to greet principal dancers from the Joffrey Ballet School.

LPAC Executive Director Andrew Ronan noted that the annual event brings together families and community members during the holiday season. Ticketholders should enter at 45-50 Van Dam St., Long Island City, NY.