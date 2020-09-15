JIMMY CARTER: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT Filmmakers Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FIM

The interview was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series, who recently screened the film and the Q & A.

Director Mary Wharton & Producer Chris Farrell join Tom Needham to discuss their film, Jimmy Carter: ROCK & ROLL PRESIDENT, on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM.

The interview was originally recorded for the Port Jefferson Documentary Film Series, who recently screened the film and the Q & A.

The documentary charts the mostly forgotten story of how Carter, a lover of all types of music, forged a tight bond with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers, Bob Dylan and others. Low on campaign funds and lacking in name recognition, Carter relied on support from these artists to give him a crucial boost in the Democratic primaries. Once Carter was elected, the musicians became frequent guests in the White House. The surprisingly significant role that music played throughout Carter's life and in his work becomes a thread in this engaging portrait of one of the most enigmatic Presidents in American history.

The film features Jimmy Carter, Madeleine Albright, Bono Garth Brooks, Jimmy Buffett, Chip Carter, Rosanne Cash, Bishop Michael Curry , Bob Dylan, Chuck Leavell, Willie Nelson, Nile Rodgers, Paul Simon, Trisha Yearwood, and Andrew Young.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Jim Breuer, Cheech & Chong, Alec Baldwin, Billy Joel, William H. Macy, John Debney, Howard Shore, Kurtis Blow and Ralph Macchio.

