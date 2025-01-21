JERSEY BOYS Comes to the Argyle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Argyle Theatre will present JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, directed and choreographed by Todd L. Underwood with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will begin performances on January 23 and run through April 6. 2025. The opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, JERSEY BOYS follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards® and Olivier Awards®, JERSEY BOYS takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Thrill your audiences with electrifying performances of chart-topping hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” which brought The Four Seasons the highest honor: induction into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame. Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

"Jersey Boys is the perfect show to kick off 2025 at The Argyle Theatre. It's an audience favorite with phenomenal music, an unforgettable story, and a fantastic cast that will bring the magic of Frankie Valli &The Four Seasons to life. We can’t wait to share this electrifying production with our Long Island community." Evan Pappas, Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director

Jersey Boys - Zane Zapata, Weston LeCrone, Milo Alosi and Evan Ross Brody

The cast includes Zane Zapata (Regional: Jersey Boys) as Frankie Valli, Weston LeCrone (International: The Sound of Music) as Bob Gaudio, Milo Alosi (Broadway: Disney’s Aladdin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Nick Massi, Bobby Guenther (Regional; Seussical,Noises Off) as Nick Massi as of 3/18, Evan Ross Brody (Regional: Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Tommy DeVito, Damien DeShaun Smith (Tours: RENT, Mamma Mia!) as Barry Belson, Annie Rubi (Regional: Company) as Francine, Kate Zulauf (Norwegian Cruise: SIX) as Lorraine, Samantha Tullie (Regional: Hair, Beautiful, Argyle’s A Christmas Carol) as Mary Delgado, Richard Costa (Broadway: Cabaret, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) as Gyp DeCarlo, Francis Kelly (Regional:Jersey Boys) as Bob Crewe, Mikey Evangelista (Regional: Titanic: The Musical, Argyle’s A Bronx Tale) as Norm Waxman, Keenan Patrick Lyons ( Regional: Jersey Boys, Bright Star) as Joey, Andy Spinosi (Regional: The Wild Party, Rocky) as Hank, with David Scott Curtis (Argyle’s A Bronx Tale, An American in Paris), Shannan Lydon (Argyle’s A Chorus Line, West Side Story), Jenna Robinson (Regional: Fame), Josh Tanzer (Recent: Head Over Heels) and Justin Waite (Regional: Beautiful, Rock of Ages).

The creative team also includes Set and Projections Design by Elizabeth Olson, Lighting Design by Eric Norbury, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Associate Projection Design by Justin Lahue, Assistant Choreographer is Shannan Lydon, Music Contractor is Russell Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn, Assistant Stage Manager is Kathryn Ronan, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

