Hofstra Dance Program to Host Annual Spring Concert

Hofstra is set to host their Spring 2025 Dance Concert, featuring the pieces of celebrated choreographers, including Hofstra faculty Robbie Cook, Larry Keigwin, and Heather Waldon, and guest artists Adam Barruch, Curt Haworth, and Khalid Hill.

Performances take place at Hofstra University's Toni and Martin Sosnoff Theater at the John Cranford Adams Playhouse, South Campus. Show times are Thursday, April 24, at 8 p.m.; Friday, April 25, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, April 26, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, April 27, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for the general public are $15 each. Members of the Hofstra community may reserve up to two free tickets.

About the guest choreographers:

Adam Barruch began his career as an actor, performing professionally on Broadway and in film and television. He later received dance training at Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and The Juilliard School. As a dancer, he has performed the works of Jiri Kylian, Ohad Naharin, Susan Marshall, José Limón, and Daniele Dèsnoyers, and was a dancer with Sylvain Émard Danse in Montreal.

Barruch creates and performs work with his own company, Anatomiae Occultii (Hidden Anatomies), which he founded with longtime collaborator Chelsea Bonosky. Barruch has taught dance technique and repertory at a variety of universities both nationwide and abroad, including Hofstra. He holds a master's degree in acupuncture from Pacific College of Health and Science and is a licensed acupuncturist in New York state.

Curt Haworth is a California expat who choreographed and danced in New York City for 20 years before moving to Philadelphia in 2009. Haworth earned an MFA in dance from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and was a professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia from 2002 to 2024. Haworth has performed with RACE Dance Collective, Yoshiko Chuma & The School of Hard Knocks, and the collaborative improv group Vitamin C. He toured internationally with David Dorfman Dance from 1990 to 2002.

Khalid Hill is a professional actor and tap dancer who has been tap dancing for 33 years and holds a master's degree in performing arts administration from New York University. He is known for his intricate "rapid-fire" footwork that has impressed audiences across the United States. As a dance instructor and educator, Hill has taught master classes and lectured at Gordon College, UNC Charlotte, Bridgewater State University, and Lehman College. He has also taught beginner, intermediate, and advanced tap classes for Broadway Dance Center, Steps on Broadway, and the Boston Tap Party Festival.

Hill's performing credits include the first national tour of Bring in Da' Noise under the direction of George C. Wolfe and Invitation to a Dancer with Savion Glover. He has performed as a featured soloist for Hillary Clinton, Bill Irwin, and Maya Angelou. In fall 2022, Hill was part of the tap ensemble in the movie Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell.

Featured dances in the Spring 2025 Concert:

New Terrain by guest choreographer Adam Barruch is centered on the idea that collective intention can help change ourselves and the world.

Chaos is part of the plan by Associate Professor of Dance Robbie Cook explores the space between chaos and order and the individual and the collective.

Resistance Ashes by guest artist Curt Haworth looks at the peril our world is facing as a result of human actions.

Rhythm of Love is a contemporary tap piece by guest choreographer Khalid Hill, which flows from a light soft swing to a lyrical celebration.

Costume Shop by Adjunct Instructor of Dance Larry Keigwin is a lively and playful piece that offers a glimpse into the world of theater.

Waiting by Adjunct Instructor of Dance Heather Waldon is inspired by Laurie Anderson's album Big Science. The theme driving the choreography is that technology can't save you, but - fortunately - sharing space to dance has little need for technology.

