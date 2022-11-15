Hamptons Doc Fest Opens At Bay Street Next Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the return of Hamptons Doc Fest, the annual documentary film festival celebrating the best of non-fiction film. Bay Street will screen 12 feature documentaries and one series of short films, and will host the Doc Fest Gala and 2022 Pennebaker Career Achievement Award Presentation, which will be awarded to Sam Pollard, on Saturday, December 3, at 7 p.m.



Bay Street is thrilled to once again be a Hamptons Doc Fest Venue. Tickets are on sale now and available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or hamptonsdocfest.com. A full list of the events at Bay Street can be found below:



Thursday, December 1:

2:00 p.m.-Subject

5:00 p.m.-Fashion Reimagined

Friday, December 2:

2:00 p.m.-The Thief Collector

Saturday, December 3:

11:30 p.m.-Say Amen, Somebody

7:00 p.m.-Cocktail Buffet Reception

8:00 p.m.-2022 Pennebaker Career Achievement Award Presentation to Sam Pollard followed by a screening of Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power

Sunday, December 4:

11: 00 a.m.-The Grab

Monday, December 5:

12:00 p.m.-Real Fur

3:00 p.m.- Shorts Program: The Flag Makers, 54 Miles to Home, Footsteps, and Pony Boys

5:30 p.m.-The COVID Century: The Pandemic Preparedness Dilemma

7:30 p.m.-Omar Sosa's 88 Well-Tuned Drums

Tuesday, December 6:

10:00 a.m.-Young Voices Program (for students, faculty & family)

3:00 p.m.-Playing in the FM Band: The Steve Post Story

5:30 p.m.-Four Winters

8:00 p.m.-All That Breathes

Hamptons Doc Fest, now in its 15th year, is a nonprofit organization founded by filmmakers to champion and celebrate the rich, diverse and challenging world of non-fiction film. Hamptons Doc Fest introduces the best of the documentary genre to audiences on the East End of Long Island each December in the historic village of Sag Harbor. The festival has expanded beyond its signature December film festival to become a year round arts organization that provides a platform for emerging and established filmmakers and offers screenings for local communities and schools to experience the art of visual storytelling.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.