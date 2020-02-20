EXIT STRATEGY 3: AN EVENING WITH SANDRA K is Heading to Guild Hall of East Hampton

In her third volume of EXIT STRATEGY, Sandra will dazzle audiences in a delightful night of fun, love, and laughter as she reflects on the empowerment of women; and the joys and challenges that women embrace on their journey through life. Exit Strategy 3: An Evening with Sandra K will include the following monologues presented by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc; New York: THE GOOD BODY, by Eve Ensler; ALL THE WAYS TO SAY I LOVE YOU, by Neil LaBute; IN A WORD, by Craig Pospisil; THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, by Eve Ensler; THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG, by Wendy Wasserstein.

Sandra K has been performing since birth, as she started her career at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan. Since then, she has appeared live on QVC television throughout her career. Recently, she has developed a one-woman show series, EXIT STRATEGY 3: AN EVENING WITH SANDRA K, which has been performed at the Southampton Cultural Center. Sandra has appeared on stage at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor, performing monologues as Dr. Gorgeous from THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG, Katherine from THE PERFECT GANESH, and Inez from NO EXIT. Up next, Sandra will be hosting A New Television show, CAFÉ WITH SANDRA K, on LTV, the public access television station for the town of East Hampton. Catch CAFÉ WITH SANDRA K on Channel 20 this March!

Exit Strategy 3: An Evening With Sandra K is set for April 24th at 7:30p.m at Guild Hall of East Hampton. Tickets are $20-35 and available via sandrak.brownpapertickets.com.





