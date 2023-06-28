ESCAPE TO MARAGRITAVILLE Comes to The John W. Engeman Theater in July

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE. Performances begin on Thursday, July 13, 2023, and run through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

A part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you've been waiting for!

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews (Engeman Theater: Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, The Full Monty, National Tours: The Full Monty, Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh; Regional: Gateway Playhouse, Tuachan Center for the Arts, Grand Theatre, Riverside Theatre, NYMF, Saint Michael's Playhouse).

The Creative Team includes Ed Goldschneider (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), John Collins (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), KATIE PRESTA (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE features Amanda Bailey as MARLEY (Regional: 5-Star Theatricals, DQ Theatre, Folger Theatre, BMI Workshop Showcase, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey; Film/TV: “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Law and Order: SUV”, “Bronx'ish”); Maggie Bera as TAMMY (Off-Broadway: Powerline Road, The Baker's Wife, Helen on 86th Street; Regional: Fireside Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars, Connecticut Repertory Theatre, Count Basie Theatre; TV/Film: “The Big C”, “Big Green Earth”); Hunter Brown as BRICK (National Tours: The Sound of Music, FAME: The Musical; Regional: Forestburgh Playhouse, Gateway Playhouse, Roxy Regional Theatre, The Lost Colony); MEADOW NGUY as RACHEL (Engeman: White Christmas; Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, North Carolina Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, City Springs Theatre Company; TV/Film: “Law and Order SVU”, “Madam Secretary”, “The Blacklist”, “The Artist's Wife”); Dan Sharkey as J.D. (Broadway: Bridges of Madison County, Spider-Man/Turn Off The Dark, The Music Man, Amazing Grace; National Tour: Will Rogers Follies, Grand Hotel, The Sound of Music, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers; Off-Broadway: Our Brother's Son, The Fantasticks, Captains Courageous, Lone Star Love, Price & The Pauper, Illyria, Golden Boy Of The Blue Ridge, Great Big Radio Show, Plain and Fancy, Perfect Crime; Regional: Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Shakespeare Theatre, Rocky Mountain Opera Co., Bank of America Theatre; TV/Film: "Boardwalk Empire", "Prodigal Son", "The Woods", "Girls5Eva", "As The World Turns", Livin on a Prairie") and Sam Sherwood as TULLY (Engeman: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story; Regional: Irish Repertory Theatre, Ivoryton Playhouse, Actor's Playhouse, Riverside Theatre; Film/TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

The ensemble includes DANIELLE COOPER, LANCE JEWETT, BRIANNA KALEEN, Ashley Klinger, ANNA CHASE LANIER, Leer Leary, Alexis Loiselle, Mikey Marmann, Dwayne Washington, and Leron Wellington.

The swings are SARAH LINDSEY and Brett Rawlings.