Donna McKechnie, LaChanze, and More Head to Bay Street Theater for MUSIC MONDAY Series

Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce Music Mondays, the summer concert series for July and August, with all shows at 8 pm. Bay Street Theater's Music Mondays brings today's hottest Broadway singers and cabaret acts to the East End--including the addition this year of rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo! Tickets range from $69 to $249 and go on sale April 11 to Patron-level donors only as well as anyone who wishes to purchase all 7 shows. Buyers receive 20% off when purchasing all 7 shows. Single tickets and additional package discounts will be available to the general public on April 18, which will include discounts of 10% for 3 shows or 15% for 5 shows, based on availability. Patrons should contact the concierge line at 631-725-0818 for all package purchases. Those wishing to purchase all 7 shows now can call the Box Office at 631-725-9500 to purchase. Single tickets will be available on April 18 at baystreet.org and through the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday - Saturday 11 am - 5 pm.

Bay Street Theater 's Music Mondays are sponsored in part by Douglas Elliman Real Estate and GroundLink Car Service/GroundLink.com.

Jill Eikenberry is perhaps best known for her portrayal of Ann Kelsey on NBC's long-running hit series LA Law, which earned her four Emmy nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a Golden Globe Award. Jill has starred on Broadway in Moonchildren, All Over Town, Summer Brave, Watch on the Rhineand Onward Victoria. She won an Obie award for her off-Broadway performances in Life Under Water and Lemon Sky. Other New York appearances include Enter Laughing, the Musical, The Kid, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination, Jericho, Be A Good Little Widow, and Evening at the Talk House by Wallace Shawn . Her feature films include Butch and Sundance: The Early Days, Rich Kids, Hide in Plain Sight, Arthur, The Manhattan Project , Something Borrowed and Young Adult with Charlize Theron

Michael Tucker appeared in the York Theater's production of Enter Laughing, the Musical as well as in the Bay Street Theater production. Best known for his portrayal of Stuart Markowitz in the TV series L.A. Law, he has plied his trade for forty years - on stage, on TV and in films. He appeared with Jill Eickenberry in Fern Hill at the New Jersey Repertory Company and NYC. Michael has published three memoirs and his first novel by the Overlook Press.

David Rasche began his career at Chicago's famed Second City. He has appeared in episodic television shows from Miami Vice to Monk, and he starred in the cult favorite Sledge Hammer! Movies include Burn After Reading, In the Loop, Manhattan, Just Married, Men in Black III, and Swallow, which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. He has performed on Broadway, off-Broadway, off-off Broadway, and, with Jill, as far off-Broadway as you can get, the NJ Rep. He will appear in Michael Tucker 's "Fern Hill," which will be produced at 59E59 in the fall and is very grateful to the luminous Jill Eikenberry for inviting him to join him in this performance.

Celebrate Sondheim and HamlischJuly 8

Andrea McArdle and Donna McKechnie , two of Broadways most endearing leading ladies, starred in two of Broadway's most iconic shows (Annie and A Chorus Line). Together they bring their ever-vibrant talent and personal connection to this celebration of two of America's most beloved Musical Theatre composers: Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch

As "Annie," Andrea became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony Award as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. She also received the Theater World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance and went on to star when the show was produced on London's West End. (Fun fact: Catherine Zeta-Jones played young orphan Mollie in this production).

Coming full circle, Andrea was tapped by Academy Award nominated director Rob Marshall to appear as The Star to Be in the Disney/ABC television production of Annie starring Kathy Bates and Victor Garber . And in the summer of 2010, Andrea played, yes, Miss Hannigan in a production at the North Carolina Theatre and at Musical Theatre West in California.

Donna McKechnie , who received a Best Actress Tony Award for her performance in A Chorus Line, is regarded internationally as one of Broadway's foremost singing and dancing leading ladies. She recently returned from starring in a highly acclaimed production of Pajama Game at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Donna was last seen on stage in the Broadway bound new musical, Halftime, ( Paper Mill Playhouse ). Other Broadway shows include, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Education of Hyman Kaplan , Sondheim: A Musical Tribute (also choreographed), Promises-Promises, Company, On the Town, State Fair ( Fred Astaire Award), The Visit, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (National tour).

Donna was invited by Bob Fosse to play the lead in his last production, a national tour of Sweet Charity, ( Helen Hayes Award Nomination). Donna was in many regional productions and in London's West End. She was also featured in New York productions of Annie Warbucks and Love, Loss and What I Wore. Donna has appeared at 54 Below with her cabaret show, Same Place-Another Time and at London's Crazy Coqs, and recording the show live which was produced by Jay Records. Donna has also performed extensively on the concert stage and with symphony orchestras all over the country. Her memoir, Time Steps - My Musical Comedy Life, was published by Simon and Schuster. Donna was featured in the documentary film, Every Little Step and played the Rose in the film of The Little Prince.

Linda Lavin brings a delightful, sexy, and funny show of songs and stories. She is a Tony and Golden Globe winner and performs favorites from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, show tunes, Brazilian music, and the Alice theme song. With Billy Stritch at the piano, her husband Steve Bakunas on the drums and special guest, jazz violinist Aaron Weinstein , Linda says the show is like a party in her living room.

As a Broadway, TV, and film star, Linda has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes and she was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also 6-time Tony nominee. Linda is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for 9 years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner. Most recently Linda starred on the CBS sitcom 9JKL opposite Mark Feurstein and Elliot Gould and co-starred on NBC with Sean Hayes on the TV series Sean Saves the World. She has also starred in Madam Secretary and episodes of the Netflix series, The Santa Clarita Diet.

On Broadway she has starred in Our Mother's Brief Affair, The Lyons, Collected Stories, The Tale of The Allergist's Wife, The Diary of Anne Frank, Gypsy, The Sisters Rosenweig and Broadway Bound, to name a few. Linda appeared with Robert De Niro in Nancy Meyer's The Intern and recent feature films include A Short History of Decay, Manhattan Nocturne with Adrien Brody , and upcoming, How to Be a Latin Lover opposite Rob Lowe and Eugenio Derbez and Warner Brothers feature, Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.

LaChanze:The Feeling Good TourAugust 5

LaChanze is a Tony and Emmy Award Winner and will bring her electric and highly anticipated national tour to Bay Street Theater . On the heels of her most recent 2018 Tony Award nomination in the Best Lead Actress in a Musical category for playing the lead in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, the concert series is preceded by the release of her new EP Feeling Good. The concert will give the audience and listeners a peek into her life through song with original material as well as musical highlights from her career. Her upcoming memoir, Feeling Good, will be published by Scholastic later next year to compliment her performances. Hailed by The New York Times as "magnetic," LaChanze's theater credits are vast, including The Color Purple (2006 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Lady in Musical), Once on This Island (nominations, Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle), Ragtime, Company, Uptown It's Hot, and If/Then. Some of her Off-Broadway credits include The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Drama Desk nomination), Dessa Rose (Obie Award), Inked Baby, Spunk, and From the Mississippi Delta.

The winsome Broadway star also dazzles in the land of television and film. Always ready to skillfully deliver her best, she has flexed her acting muscles in the award-winning film The Help, Side Effects, Heartbreak Hotel, For Love or Money, Leap of Faith and My New Gun. On television, she has appeared in the award-winning HBO special The Night Of, Person of Interest, Law & Order: SVU, One Life to Live, Lucy, Sex and the City, Hercules, The Cosby Show, The Cosby Mysteries, New York Undercover and Heartbreak Hotel. She has the honor of appearing in the PBS special and cast album of Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise (for which she earned the covenant Emmy Award) for her performance.

Not one to rest on her laurels, LaChanze is the author of Little Diva (with illustrations by Brian Pinkey). Released in May 2010, Little Diva offers a realistic and endearing view of a little girl's dream of taking to the stage like her mother, a Broadway star.

40th Anniversary TourAugust 12

Neil Giraldo will share their collection of hits in a stripped down, acoustic concert. It will be a setting that will allow fans to experience the true power of the music while hearing the stories behind the songs.

Since 1979, Benatar and Giraldo have formed one of the most successful partnerships in music history. During their nearly four-decade career, they have created two multiplatinum, five platinum and three gold albums as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide, won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards and three American Music awards.

Their undeniable chemistry, Benatar's passionate mezzo-soprano vocal range and Giraldo's trail blazing work as a producer, guitarist and songwriter, created some of rock's most memorable hits. These include, "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "Heartbreaker" and "We Live For Love." Their musical career has endured for forty years and they continue to tour every year undoubtedly thrilling their fans everywhere.

John Lloyd Young ?is a?classic. He delivers a song with an immediacy and originality that makes even long-established hits feel like they're unfolding in front of you for the very first time. He is a Tony and Grammy Award winner, originated the role of Frankie Valli in Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical and international hit, Jersey Boys. As Valli, Young garnered unprecedented accolades from New York and national media, including one of the most exciting The New York Times reviews ever written for an actor making a Broadway debut. He went on to win the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. Young sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys:Original Cast Album. He made his West End debut, playing the role at London's Piccadilly Theatre; later re-creating his award-winning Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Brothers ' film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

Young played to sold-out crowds of 17,000-plus as Marius in Les Misérables at the Hollywood Bowl, was the first-ever guest star invited to appear on Fox-TV's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning hit, Glee; guest starred opposite Michael Chiklis on CBS' drama, Vegas; and played the title role in the family comedy film Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!, opposite Lainie Kazan . He made his debut at New York's prestigious and famous Cafe Carlyle . Reviewing his performance, The New York Times wrote that Young "has a disciplined one-in-a-million high tenor shading into falsetto that he can direct through the stratosphere." In addition, he has played Carnegie Hall , The White House, Lincoln Center, New Year's Eve in Times Square, Radio City Music Hall, the New York City Marathon, San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko, Yankee Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, McCarter Theatre Center, New York's Town Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Marvin Hamlisch

Queen SizeAugust 26

Isaac Mizrahi has worked extensively in the entertainment industry as an actor, host, writer, designer and producer for over 30 years. He is the subject and co-creator of Unzipped, a documentary following the making of his Fall 1994 collection which received an award at the Sundance Film Festival. He hosted his own television talk show The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years, has written three books, and has made countless appearances in movies and on television. He served as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars for the series' entire seven-season run.

Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children's classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. He has performed cabaret at Café Carlyle, Joe's Pub Bay Street Theater and City Winery and recently toured throughout the US and Canada in Spring 2019.

Mizrahi has his own production company, Isaac Mizrahi Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. His New York Times bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019. Mizrahi will also be the Emcee at the Bay Street Theater Summer Gala on July 6 at Wolffer Vineyard.

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

