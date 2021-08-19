Disney's NEWSIES Open at The Gateway to Fully Vaccinated Audiences On August 25

The Gateway will open NEWSIES to fully vaccinated audiences beginning August 25th at Patchogue Theatre. The entire company including all actors, musicians, technical support personnel, directors, designers, box office and admin staff have all been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Executive Artistic Director Paul Allan says "This is an important and positive step we have taken to do our part to put an end to the global pandemic that has crippled the world, and especially the entertainment industry for the past 16 months. NEWSIES will be a great way to come out and enjoy a full-scale Broadway Musical surrounded by theater patrons who are also doing their part to stay safe and can be comforted to know that there are no exceptions to the vaccination policy. Seize the day and come out and enjoy Newsies!"

Fully vaccinated teenagers can see the show for half price.

As previously released, Disney's Newsies, presented by The Gateway, will be the first full-scale professional production at the Patchogue Theatre since shutting down due to the pandemic. It will run from August 25 through September 11th.

Disney's Newsies is a musical based on the 1992 motion picture "Newsies" and was inspired by the true story of the Newsboys Strike of 1899 - the pivot-able moment that forced William Randolph Hearst and Joseph Pulitzer to change their view of newsies as sweatshop laborers to human beings looking to make a living. It features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner, Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Featuring the now classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe." Newsies is packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family and every audience.

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, the show is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly- a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Nominated for 16 theatrical awards during its Broadway run, Disney's Newsies won Tony awards for best choreography and best musical score. Originally planned to show only 101 times, due to its popularity with audience members, Newsies ended up running for 1,005 performances on the Broadway stage before touring. After touring, the film "Newsies: The Broadway Musical" was released in 2017.

Newsies will star Alex Prakken as Jack Kelly. Mr. Prakken appeared in the Broadway production as Jack and has performed the role many times regionally. Katherine will be played by The Gateway veteran, Molly Rushing. Molly appeared in the title role of The Gateway's 2015 Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and recently understudied the title role of Broadway's Anastasia.

Other principal roles include Aurelia Williams as Medda (Broadway's Once on this Island and In Transit), David Engel as Pulitzer (Broadway's La Cage aux Folles and in the original Forever Plaid company), Logan Alexander Marks as Davey (RENT National Tour), and Andrew Stevens Purdy as Crutchie.

The Newsies will be played by Rorey Chavarria, Mike D'Amico, Anthony DaSilva, Maurice Dawkins, Steven Etienne, Joshua Keen, Noah Lentini, Dario Natarelli, Jonathan Reyes, Ryan Rodiño, Matthew Sparks, BB Stone, and Tim Webb.

The ensemble is rounded out with Mark Woodard, Timothy Lee, Steve Brady, Hannah Maggie Bergman, Brian Veith, and Steven Isaac Rice. The show will be directed by Larry Raben with choreography by Chaz Wolcott who will be recreating the original Tony Award-winning choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

The casting of Disney's Newsies was conducted by The Gateway's Associate Artistic Director, Michael Baker. Mr. Baker has been casting shows and has been the head of The Gateway School for the Performing Arts since 2012.

Disney's Newsies is presented through an arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein, and is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

The Gateway's 2021 season will continue with dazzling Broadway hits including, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (November 17 - December 4 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY), and Holiday Spectacular on Ice (December 17 - January 1, 2022, at Patchogue Theatre, Patchogue, NY).

A concert series with Best of the Eagles will play on August 28th and Yellow Brick Road, a tribute to Elton John on August 29th at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY. This year's Children's Theatre Series includes The Gateway School for the Performing Arts production of The Wizard of Oz (Friday & Saturday, August 6 - 21 at The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, NY).

Tickets start at $49. Teen prices are available for select shows. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at TheGateway.org.

The Gateway is requiring all guests to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and to provide proof of vaccination to attend. The Gateway is also requiring masks to be worn while inside the theater to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone.