Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater announced the cast and creative team of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. Performances begin on Thursday, January 19, 2023, and run through Sunday, March 5, 2023.

Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions-that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy's lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty.

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' In The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Mandy Modic (National Tours: 42nd Street; Regional: The Marriott Theater, Drury Lane Theater, Chicago Shakespeare, Paramount Theater, The Wick, Mill Mountain Theater).

The Creative Team includes James Olmstead (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS features Danny Gardner as Freddy Benson (Engeman Theater: Singin' In The Rain, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Broadway: Flying Over Sunset, Dames At Sea; Off-Broadway: Lady, Be Good!, NY Spectacular, Neurosis, Cheek To Cheek; National Tour: White Christmas; Regional: Signature Theatre, Encore Musical Theater Co., Kansas City Rep. Theatre); Emily Larger as Christine Colgate (National Tours: Elf, The 39 Steps, Cabaret; Regional: Goodspeed, BCCPA, THE REV, Bucks County Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse) and James D Sasser as LAWRENCE JAMIESON (Broadway: Jesus Christ Superstar, Riverdance on Broadway; Off-Broadway: Forbidden Broadway, Infinite Joy: Songs of William Finn, Suburb, Showtune: The Songs of Jerry Herman, Hard Times: A Stephen Foster Musical; Regional: Four Corners Musical Theatre, Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS), The Village Theatre; TV/Film: "Madam Secretary", "The Good Fight", "Succession").

Also featured are Matthew Bryan Feld as ANDRE and Gina Milo as MURIEL.

The ensemble includes DANIELLE COOPER, ALYSSA JACQUELINE, Kent M. Lewis, Suzanne Mason, CHRISTOPHER MORRISSEY, BRODERICK O'NEAL, KENNEDY PEREZ, EMILIE RENIER, NOAH RUEBECK, and Bryce Valle.

The Swings are LAURA PARK and JON YEPEZ.

Press Opening is Saturday, January 21 at 8:00 pm.

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $85 for Saturday evenings and $80 for all other performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.