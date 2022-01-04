Daniel Nardicio Presents DINA MARTINA: CHARIOTS OF FAILURE NYC

Daniel Nardicio presents Dina Martina: Chariots of FailureFriday March 11th 9:30pm.

Dina Martina has packed venues throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and has shared the bill with acts such as Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond and Bridget Everett. She has received The Stranger Genius Award for Theater, two Seattle Times Footlight Awards, a nomination for The Alpert Award for Theater, and two nominations for GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Off-Off Broadway Show.

This hysterically funny show, like all of Martina's shows, promises to be a truly wondrous and surreal blend of questionable song, unnecessary dance, overburdened costumes, and side-splitting video.

It is nearly impossible to adequately describe the jaw-dropping pathos and mind-blowing comedy in a Dina Martina show, but those who've seen them agree, it's a smart and hilarious evening you'll never forget.

Find tickets at www.sonyhall.com.