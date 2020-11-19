DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Premieres Third Episode This Week

"Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" is a new hit show on Broadway on Demand! Episode 3 premiers this Friday from DeForest Theatricals!

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings her brand of stories, recipes and interviews to the new hit half hour show streaming on Broadway On Demand to great success! People are loving hanging in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and meeting her guests and learning about the history of cocktails. So ... it's time to stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This week Doris Dear welcomes into the Rumpus Room jazz trumpeter, Post Modern Jukebox front man and crooner Benny Benack III! Doris and Benny hang in the Rumpus Room and chat about life, artistry and how Covid has changed the artists world. So, grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some beloved stories, learn some fun facts and discover new ideas and recipes on how you too can be absolutely PERFECT in a Covid world! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join us in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" episode 3, streaming on Broadway On Demand

Tune in at www.broadwayondemand.com.

