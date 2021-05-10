DIN DIN Outdoor Exhibition to Begin May 31

Din Din is a series of free, socially-distanced outdoor public events which use food and art to build community. Produced by Flux Factory and taking place in the neighboring Windmill Community Garden, works range from visual art, dance, film, meals, activism, and music.

Food is a basic survival necessity, but also begs the most abstract questions - Din Din artists use food to address wide-ranging issues. Some artists investigate both loss and preservation of family, tradition and personal identity. Others use food to address ecology and food justice. Many works employ aesthetics of camp and kitsch, but there will be no bad taste allowed in the meals served at every single event!

Calendar of Events