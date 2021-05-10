DIN DIN Outdoor Exhibition to Begin May 31
Din Din is a series of free, socially-distanced outdoor public events which use food and art to build community. Produced by Flux Factory and taking place in the neighboring Windmill Community Garden, works range from visual art, dance, film, meals, activism, and music.
Food is a basic survival necessity, but also begs the most abstract questions - Din Din artists use food to address wide-ranging issues. Some artists investigate both loss and preservation of family, tradition and personal identity. Others use food to address ecology and food justice. Many works employ aesthetics of camp and kitsch, but there will be no bad taste allowed in the meals served at every single event!Din Din is curated by Sarah Dahlinger, Cayla Lockwood and Nat Roe.
Calendar of Events
- Monday, May 31, 2 - 6pm | 29th Street Block Party
- Saturday, June 5, 3 - 5pm | A Stitch in Time: Trans Family Archives
- Thursday, June 10, 7 - 10pm | Fungal Symbiote Dinner
- June 20, 2 & 4pm | Missing Luncheon
- June 26, 7 - 10pm | Tasting Menu & Film Screening
- May 31 - June 25, After Sunset | Film Installation on Flux Factory Facade