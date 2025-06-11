Casting Set For ALL THAT MATTERS at CM Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of the world premiere production of All That Matters, an original play by acclaimed Long Island playwright Michael Livoti, running July 11-13 on the CM Main Stage. This production is part of CM's brand-new LAPAA Initiative (Local Artists, Performers, Artisans & Authors), a program dedicated to spotlighting the incredible talent within our Long Island arts community.

Directed by Patrick Campbell, whose recent staging of Jekyll and Hyde the Musical garnered critical praise, All That Matters is an intimate, emotionally resonant story that promises to move audiences with its raw honesty and heartfelt performances.

The cast features:

Joan St. Onge as Terry

Kayla Murray as Emma

Heather Van Velsor as Dana

Hans Paul Hendrickson as Chris

Jess Ader-Ferretti as Nicole

Brendan Noble as Steve

"We're incredibly proud to bring a world premiere play by a local playwright to our stage," said Patrick Campbell. "All That Matters is a powerful story about love, loss, and resilience, and our talented cast is ready to bring these characters to life with authenticity and heart."

Tickets are on sale now! As a special promotion, theatergoers can save 20% on Standard Tickets by using the code MATTERS20 at checkout. This offer is valid for Standard Tickets only and expires June 22. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not valid on prior purchases. Limit of 6 tickets per order.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a milestone moment in Long Island theatre as CM Performing Arts Center lifts local voices and stories to the spotlight.

