Cast and Creative Team Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre will present the Tony Award winning musical Fiddler on the Roof directed by Evan Pappas and choreographed by Debbie Roshe with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will begin performances on April 24 and run through June 15. The opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, April 26 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964 Fiddler on the Roof is the brainchild of Broadway legends Jerome Robbins and Harold Prince; songwriters Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick; and book writer Joseph Stein. Touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty, this universal show is a staple of the musical theatre canon.

Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, his wife Golde, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof's universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness.

The show features a star turn in Tevye, among the most memorable roles in musical theatre. With iconic and beloved songs such as "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were a Rich Man" and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," Fiddler on the Roof is the perfect mix of audience-pleasing humor and heart.

"Now more than ever, Fiddler on the Roof reminds us of the strength found in community, the importance of holding onto our humanity amidst change, and the enduring power of tradition. This story speaks to every generation—and I’m honored to bring it to life at The Argyle.” — Evan Pappas, Artistic Director & Director of Fiddler on the Roof

The cast includes Danny Rothman (Sweeney Todd, Broadway) as Tevye, Deb Radloff (Caucasian Chalk Circle, Off-Bway, Bye Bye Birdie, Argyle) as Golde, Samantha Tullie (Jersey Boys, Argyle) as Tzeitel, Jojo Minasi (A Christmas Carol the Musical, Argyle) as Motel, Sarah Milnamow (Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, National Tour) as Hodel, Harry Simon Orenstein (Sweeney Todd, Regional) as Perchik, Natalie Shaw (Mean Girls, National Tour) as Chava, Neil Devlin (White Christmas, Regional) as Fyedka, Annie Rubi (Jersey Boys, Argyle), Amanda Bruton (The Addams Family Musical, International Tour) as Yente, Joseph Pyfferoen (A Year with Frog and Toad, Regional) as Lazar Wolf, with Carlyn Barenholtz (Disney Wonder), Zack Blumenstyk (Spring Awakening, Regional), Richard Brundage (Uncle Vanya, NYC), Jordan Bunshaft (West Side Story, Argyle), John Cavaseno (West Side Story, Newsies, Regional), Chris Donovan (Hairspray, Regional), Laura Elizabeth Flanagan (Annie, National Tour), Eric Frederich (Into the Woods, Regional) Meredith Heller (A Christmas Carol the Musical, Argyle), Coulby Jenkins (Rock of Ages, Regional), Carly Meyer (Trevor The Musical, World Premiere), Anna Polyachenko (Blippi Join the Band, National Tour), John Ray (A Christmas Carol the Musical Argyle), Sam Sommer (The Addams Family, Regional), Ciaran Welch (White Christmas, Cats, Regional).

The creative team also includes Set Design by James Rotondo, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Samantha Naso, Assistant Production Manager and Props Design by Callie Hester, Co-Choreographer is Saki Masuda, Assistant Scenic Designer is Hayley Wallenfeldt, Music Coordinator is Russell Brown, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn, Assistant Stage Manager is Gabrielle P. Guagenti, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kauffman, The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

