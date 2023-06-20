Cast Set for GREASE at The Argyle Theatre

The Argyle Theatre will present GREASE, directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will be performed from July 6, 2023, through August 27, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’," “It's Raining on Prom Night," and “Born to Hand Jive.” An eight-year run on Broadway, two subsequent revivals, and innumerable school and community and regional productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals.

"Presenting the musical Grease fills me with immense excitement. Its timeless charm and infectious energy have captivated audiences for generations. This production promises to ignite nostalgia, joy, and a celebration of youth that will leave a lasting impression." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

The cast is led by Jake Goz* (Regional: Footloose) as Danny Zuko, Ellie Smith* (Regional: Grease, RENT) as Sandy Dumbrowski, Allie Re* (Off Broadway: Intentions) as Betty Rizzo, Mike Bindeman (Regional: The Lightning Thief) as Kenickie with Alex Colavecchio (Regional: Joseph and The Amazing…), Matthew Drinkwater (Regional: Spring Awakening, West Side Story), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls, Argyle Theatre’s Rock of Ages), Sophie Hardy, Jesse Lynn Harte (National Tour: Legally Blonde), Ian Charles Hayes (Regional: State Fair), Nicolas Hermick (Off Broadway: Stranger Sings), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues, Argyle Theatre’s Rock of Ages), Katelyn Lauria (NY: Once Bitten, Argyle Theatre’s Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Jocelyn Lonquist (National Tour: A Charlie Brown Christmas), Shannan Lydon (Argyle Theatre's West Side Story), Jojo Minasi (Argyle Theatre's Footloose, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), Terry Palasz* (Regional: My Fair Lady), Conor Stepnowski (Argyle Theatre's Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Cabaret, The Little Mermaid), Matt Webb (Argyle Theatre's Disney’s Beauty and the Beast) and Galvin Yuan (Regional: Urinetown, Spring Awakening).

The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by Christopher Chambers, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, and Make-up Co-Design by Peter Fogel and Samantha Naso, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Assistant Director and Dance Captain Jojo Minasi, Production Stage Manager is Daniel Vaughn*, with Assistant Stage Manager Gianna Durante, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Assistant General Manager of Production Alison Savino. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Grease are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500.

For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.

Grease will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, with select weekday matinees.

* Member Actors’ Equity Association

FYI: The Long Island natives include Jake Goz starring as Danny, Jasmine Gobourne, Shannan Lydon and Jojo Minasi (ensemble, Assistant Director and Dance Captain)

﻿Grease is sponsored by the generosity of The Post Office Cafe (130 Main Street, Babylon, NY).