Cast Set for A CHORUS LINE at Argyle Theatre

It will begin performances on February 1, 2024, and run through March 24, 2023.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

Cast Set for A CHORUS LINE at Argyle Theatre The Argyle Theatre has revealed the cast for their upcoming production of A Chorus Line, directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. It will begin performances on February 1, 2024, and run through March 24, 2023; the opening night will be celebrated on Saturday, February 3, at 7:30 PM. 

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love,” "One,” "I Can Do That,” "At the Ballet,” "The Music and the Mirror,” and "I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.

The cast is led by Lexie Plath* (National Tours: The Prom) as Cassie, Matt Gibson* (Broadway: Gypsy) as Zach, Zoë Marín-Larson (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Diana Morales, Madeline Kendall (National Tour: Anastasia the Musical) as Connie, Emma Vielbig (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Sheila, Taylor Aragon (International: Cabaret) as Bebe, Jenny Dalrymple (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Maggie, Brett Rawlings (Regional: Holiday Inn) as Greg, Matthew Ranaudo* (International: Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story) as Bobby, Elias Husgafvel (Regional: The Polar Express) as Mark, Jay Owens (The Little Mermaid) as Richie, Caroline Eby (Regional: Cats) as Val, Wesley Cappiello* (New York City Center's A Chorus Line) as Don, Andrew Burton Kelley (National Tour: Waitress) as Al, Mia Davidson (Regional: Dream Girls) as Kristine, Yamil Rivera (Argyle Debut) as Paul, Sophie Hardy (Argyle Theatre's Grease) as Judy, Peter Hughes (National/International Tours: A Chorus Line) as Larry, Mario Rizzi (Regional: White Christmas) as Mike, Joshua Prince Credle (Regional: Pippin), Jojo Minasi (Argyle's Beauty and the Beast), Cullen Zeno (National Tour: My Fair Lady), Marvin Gonzalez (Regional: Little Women), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Head over Heels), Emily Lynn Thomas (Regional: Cabaret), Rebecca Murillo (Regional: Footloose), Erica Jane Hughes (International Tour: A Chorus Line), and Lucas Vazquez (Argyle's West Side Story).

"I am thrilled to bring ‘A Chorus Line', a show that impacted my life as an actor, having been in it for over 5 years on Broadway and Internationally, to The Argyle Theatre with such an amazing cast. This stunning concept musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. ‘A Chorus Line' is a brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compelling drama. This is one of the must-see musicals for theater lovers everywhere, and the Argyle audience is in for a real treat."   - Evan Pappas, Artistic Director and Director of A Chorus Line.  

The creative team includes set design by Steven Velasquez, lighting design by John Salutz, costume design by Peter Fogel, sound design by Sarah Goodman, wig, hair, and make-up design by Samantha Naso, props design by Callie Hester, production stage manager Kellian Frank*, with assistant stage manager Eoghan Hartley*, production manager/technical director Michael Kauffman, assistant general manager of production Alison Savino.  The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

NOW ON SALE, tickets for A Chorus Line are priced from $60 - $80 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. 

For group rates, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com

A Chorus Line will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM.  NO SHOWS on Wednesdays, February 7 & 14, 2024.

* Member Actors' Equity Association  




