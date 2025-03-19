Cast Set For GREASE At The CM Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CM Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for their upcoming production of Grease. This iconic musical will close out our 54th Season with performances running from May 2 - May 18 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (Perfect time to start getting those Season 55 Subscriptions!)

The cast of Grease features Michael Anthony Shapiro as Danny, Jason Steven Kopp as Kenickie, Patrick Campbell as Sonny, Evan Torres as Roger, and Scott Wysocki as Doody/Teen Angel, representing the Burger Palace Boys. The Pink Ladies include Laila Canelo as Sandy, Alisa Barsch as Rizzo, Sydnee LaBuda as Marty, Shea McMahon as Jan, and Rebecca Martowski as Frenchy. Also appearing are Jenn Demopoulos as Miss Lynch, Edward Martines as Eugene, Julie Stewart as Patty, Thomas Anderson as Vince Fontaine, and Deana Naja as Cha-Cha. Rounding out the ensemble are Ruben Fernandez (Dance Captain), Hans Paul Hendrickson, Juliana Jagielo (Dance Captain/On Stage Swing), Keith Jones, Stone Locke, Paul Manzo, Sarah Minto, Camilla Montoya, Jennifer Morales, and Marilyn Parada.

The production will be Directed by Ronald R. Green III, with Melissa Rapelje as Choreographer, Samantha Free as Music Director, and Rebecca Olivieri as Stage Manager.

Tickets are already selling fast - the best availability is for Friday, May 2 at 7:30 PM and Friday, May 16 at 10:30 AM.

SPECIAL OFFER: Use the promo code RYDELL to save 15% on Standard Tickets if purchased by March 26th! Offer valid only on standard tickets, cannot be combined with other discounts, and is not applicable to prior purchases (limit of 6 tickets per purchase).

Comments