Cast Set For ANYTHING GOES At CM Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast has been revealed for CM Performing Arts Presents: Anything Goes, running August 16 - September 07 on the Main Stage in the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

All aboard for one of Broadway's most beloved golden-age musicals! Get ready for madcap antics on the high seas, brimming with laughter, mistaken identities, romance, and Cole Porter's unforgettable score.

STARRING: Veronica Fox as Reno Sweeney, Patrick Silk as Billy Crocker, Katy Trunz as Hope Harcourt, Andrew Lenahan as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Ryan Nolin as Moonface Martin, Sarah Minto as Erma, Jenn Demopoulos as Evangeline Harcourt, Barry Johnson as Elisha Whitney, Michael Sherwood as Captain, Gene Juanich as Ship's Purser, Charlie Roman as Spit, Yesenia Morales as Purity, Juliana Jagielo as Chastity, Rebecca Olivieri as Charity, and Lianna Crisci as Virtue/Dance Captain.

The Ship's Quartet features Will Brennan, Ben Capilets, Lorenzo Hilliard, Jared Wofse. The ensemble features Rowan Anders, Cameron Angelo, Samantha Fiore, Arianna McMorris, Yolanda Penfield, Daniel Rubinson, Michelle Shapiro, Julia Villani, Emmeriah Wyss. Understudies: Peter J. Osterman (Billy Crocker), Emmeriah Wyss (Hope Harcourt).

The creative team includes Kevin Burns as Director and Choreographer, Samantha Free as Music Director, Kaitlyn Otto as Stage Manager, Ronald R. Green III as Costume Designer, and John Mazzarella as Scenic Designer.

Comments

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...