CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to Guild Hall for One Night Only This July

The internationally acclaimed comedy sensation Celebrity Autobiography will return to Guild Hall for one night only on Saturday, July 26, 2025, with two performances at 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM.

Created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the Drama Desk Award-winning show features celebrities reading—verbatim—from the most jaw-dropping, unintentionally hilarious passages in celebrity memoirs. From the poetic musings of Matthew McConaughey to the infamous love triangle of Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, and Eddie Fisher, Celebrity Autobiography delivers outrageous comedy straight from the stars’ own words.

The all-star cast for Guild Hall’s engagement includes:

Praised as “the funniest show in town, hands down!” by The New York Post and named a Critics’ Pick by The New York Times, Celebrity Autobiography has toured globally, with performances on Broadway, London’s West End, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and the Sydney Opera House.

Tickets start at $25 and are available now at www.celebrityautobiography.com.

For more information, visit GuildHall.org.