Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band to Perform at Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band at Patchogue Theatre on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 8PM

BIOGRAPHY﻿

﻿﻿﻿With his signature beard and African headgear, Billy F Gibbons is instantly recognizable and best known as the centerpiece of ZZ Top.

BFG is widely regarded as one of the world's finest guitarists working in the blues-rock idiom. The sound originates from the uncanny knack to squeeze unheard of sounds out of the electric guitar with the blues, pop, r&b, country, gospel, western, hillbilly and West Africa. That BFG down ‘n dirty growl is unmistakable heard on such hits as “La Grange,” “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Cheap Sunglasses”.

Billy F Gibbons is much more than an iconic guitar slinger with a monumental length of chin whiskers... He's an internationally recognized collector of guitars and cars, noted in the best-selling book, Rock + Roll Gearhead.

Beyond guitars and cars, Gibbons has a renowned collection of African art, with an abiding interest in both the paranormal and cutting-edge technology.

Billy's solo album releases, the Afro-Cuban flavored “Perfectamundo", the bluesy, "The Big Bad Blues”, and the hard rockin, “Hardware” all represent what he refers to as the “Three T's”: Tone, Taste and Tenacity. BFG is truly a highly regarded Renaissance man.

Chris “Whipper” Layton holds his remarkable standings as the drummer for Stevie Ray Vaughn & Double Trouble, along with “The Arc Angels” band, guitarist Kenny Shepherd, and now marking the cornerstone backbeat with Billy F Gibbons and "The BFG's".

Mike 'The Drifter' Flanigin is a shining light of the Texas Blues scene. A master of the Hammond B3 organ, known for his collaborations with Texas guitar legends Billy F Gibbons & Jimmie Vaughan, Flanigin is infamously known throughout the Austin Blues scene. Flanigin has done n' played ‘em all…from juke joints, Texas and beer joints, to Madison Square Garden and beyond.