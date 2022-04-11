BWW Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Theatre Three

Port Jefferson's Theatre Three has cracked open their hairspray cans, turned on their radios, and opened up an absolutely fabulous production of Robert Harling's Steel Magnolias. This talented cast of six women tell an emotional and cathartic story of friendships that feel more like family, of loss and of love.

Following six women in northwestern Louisiana, Steel Magnolias tells the tale of Truvy's beauty shop where she, her newly hired worker Annelle, mother-daughter duo Shelby and M'Lynn, Clairee and Oiuser come to gossip, grieve, and be there for each other.

Scenic designer Randall Parsons gave the cast a set that felt more similar to a world, with details so intricate the audience could play I-Spy from their seat. The set, complete with a working sink to wash hair in, was exceedingly impressive and made the production value immediately skyrocket.

Similarly impressive, Jason Allyn provided phenomenal costume designing skills that immersed the audience deeper into the world of Steel Magnolias. While each act of the play features a dramatic time shift, so did the characters' costumes. Even with the costumes changing, each character seemed to be dressed perfectly for their personality, down to the color and their accessories.

The show truly came together when the six actors demonstrated exceptional talent, teamwork and timing. Each performer shined brightly on their own, with a standout moment memorable and easy to describe, but this cast truly is an ensemble. With comedic and dramatic timing so perfect you'd think they had been rehearsing for years. At times this production barely felt like a performance, but instead real life.

The beauty shop owner, Truvy, portrayed by Stephanie Moreau, gives us maternal energy throughout the whole show, making sure the other women are taken care of and blown out perfectly. Moreau commands the stage with every line she delivers and everything she does. There was not a moment when she fell out of character, and eyes naturally were drawn towards her. Perhaps it was the volume of her hair, or the sparkling shoes, or maybe just the raw talent. With a comforting demeanor and the sweetest southern accent on the stage, Moreau made everyone want to sit in her chair.

Christine N. Boehm provided a playing of Annelle that felt longer than a lifespan. This character goes through more than most people do in a lifetime, and Boehm was able to naturally portray this in one night. With the help of costume designer Jason Allyn, Boehm's character drastically changed from act to act, and she had the acting skills to back this up. From a shy, anxious newcomer, to a partier, to a born-again Christian, Boehm took us on Annelle's journey, and we were with her every step of the way. Boehm played every angle of Annelle with care and precision, which allowed the audience to empathize with her, even when we might not agree with her.

In this production of Steel Magnolias, the mother-daughter duo of Shelby and M'Lynn was given to us by Michelle LaBozzetta and Linda May. This pairing's dynamic was perfectly juxtaposed by each other's energy. With the blunt humor by Labozzetta clashing with the tough love from May. These two had a banter that any mother or daughter could relate to.

LaBozzetta's Shelby was loving, gentle and kind. Her development over the course of the play was beautiful and poetic. The audience was able to watch a young girl grow up and find out who she was and what she wanted out of life. LaBozzetta perfectly simulated the passion behind wanting something you are told you can't have.

Linda May offered a bone-chilling performance as M'Lynn. One that could only be experienced in person to be described. May had the audience in tears and then laughing the next moment. May's depiction of a mother's love was clear and most importantly, cutthroat.

Two cast members that had the audience laughing at every moment were Marci Bing as Clairee and Ginger Dalton as Ouiser.

Bing presented Clairee in an authentic and perfect way, as someone you would want to spend the entire day gossiping with. Bing's comedic timing was excellent, and she hit every single line. She knows exactly how to work an audience and a character. Bing's portrayal of Clairee felt natural and entrancing, leaving us with a yearning for more Clairee content.

Dalton was, without a doubt, a crowd favorite. Having not made her entrance well into the first act, she knew she had to make a splash. With an aggressive swing of the door and a perfectly delivered line, Ouiser arrived to complete the six-person cast nearing the end of act one. With Ouiser marked as the Scrooge of the group, Dalton held nothing back. Perfectly sassy comebacks toward Clairee provided the audience with an abundance of joy. Dalton has the tough on the outside, and soft on the inside character personality down perfectly.

All of these performances were individually exceptional, so it comes as no shock that the final product turns out to be a night of joyous and emotional entertainment. If you are a fan of Steel Magnolias the movie, or even if you haven't seen it and just want to be filled with catharsis, this is definitely the show for you.

Steel Magnolias runs now through May 7, be sure to head down to Theater Three to catch this beautiful show, it is not one you'll want to miss.

Photo Credit: Brian Hoerger, Theatre Three