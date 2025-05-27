BOB & JEAN: A LOVE STORY Previews Begin Tomorrow At Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Directed by Matt August and co-produced with Arizona Theater Company, the show begins previews on Tuesday, May 27 with a Pay What You Can night (tickets available only at the box office on the day of). Performances continue through Friday, May 30 with opening night on Saturday, May 31 at 8 p.m. The run lasts through Sunday, June 15.

The cast includes Mary Mattison as Jean, who originated Elizabeth Bennet in the world premiere of Pride and Prejudice and earned a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award. Jake Bentley Young plays Bob, with credits in The Karate Kid, Jersey Boys, RENT, and Darren Aronofsky's upcoming Caught Stealing. The Narrator is played by Tony Award nominee Scott Wentworth, whose credits include Lost in Yonkers, Macbeth, Long Day's Journey Into Night, and The Lehman Trilogy.

At the center of Bob & Jean are two people navigating separation, war, and uncertainty, held together by words and a sense of something just out of reach. The result is both grounded and luminous—a story that reveals how connection can form before two people have even touched.

About Bay Street Theater's 2025 Mainstage Season

The 2025 Mainstage Season at Bay Street Theater is a curated journey through love, doubt, and defiance. Under the artistic direction of Scott Schwartz, this year's lineup offers a deliberate emotional arc—beginning with intimacy, deepening into unease, and closing with impact. From the quiet resonance of Bob & Jean: A Love Story by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan, to the psychological precision of DECEIVED, a new adaptation of Gaslight, to the genre-defying momentum of Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical, each production has been selected for its power to move and provoke. Together, they reflect Bay Street's belief that great theater doesn't just entertain. It transforms.

