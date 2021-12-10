Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Adelphi to Present A Staged Reading Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dec. 10, 2021  

In the spirit of the holiday season, Adelphi University will present a staged reading of the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol" in the style of an old radio drama. The holiday tradition will take place on Saturday, December 18, at Adelphi's Performing Arts Center.

"A Christmas Carol" recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. The Christmas tale has touched the hearts of people from all over the world. Every holiday season, students from Adelphi's Department of Theatre bring the Victorian classic to the stage as it would have been performed in a radio studio in the 1930s as a dramatic reading. The reading will be dramatized by playwright Barbara Field and directed by Theatre Professor Brian Rose, who will also be playing Scrooge.

The performance begins at 2:00 p.m. in the Olmsted Theatre of the PAC and will be live streamed on the Adelphi PAC YouTube Channel. The event is free, but audience members are encouraged to bring a can or box of non-perishable food as a donation to the Mary Brennan Interfaith Nutrition Network of Hempstead. Additional information is available at adelphi.edu/christmas-carol.

Adelphi's PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.


